Sergeant Nikita Filatov, the driver of the platoon of control of the guard's rocket artillery battalion, performed artillery support tasks for motorized rifle units as part of the crew of the combat vehicle. The Ministry of Defense spoke about new exploits of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone on Saturday, February 10.

While moving from the main to the reserve firing position, the division commander's combat vehicle was discovered by the enemy and came under attack from enemy artillery. Sergeant Filatov skillfully brought the vehicle out from under heavy fire, which made it possible to deploy the complex in a timely manner and transmit the necessary information to the fire units.

Thanks to the decisive actions of Guard Sergeant Filatov, as well as the well-coordinated work of the crews, the Uragan MLRS battery struck back, destroying an armored combat vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and up to ten militants.

Meanwhile, senior rifleman Sergeant Fidan Abdrakhmanov was erecting fortifications and was on combat duty in the area of ​​one of the settlements. During engineering work, he was repeatedly subjected to mortar and artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and once, using an anti-drone gun, he was able to suppress the signal of an enemy UAV, which was photographing and videoing the construction of fortifications of Russian troops.

A sergeant at a combat post twice identified and destroyed kamikaze UAVs using standard weapons that attacked personnel during the installation of minefields in the defense area. Sergeant Abdrakhmanov has destroyed four enemy UAVs.

A day earlier, on February 9, Russian intelligence officers attacked and captured an observation post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A group of Russian military personnel under the leadership of junior lieutenant Pavel Polyak was tasked with secretly conducting reconnaissance on the island and setting up observation posts on the front line.

On the same day, correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed how Russian fighters in their positions in the Maryinsk-Krasnogorovsk direction hit the Ukrainian enemy. The journalist spoke with an officer with the call sign Jackson, who said that until 2014 he worked in the police in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and had already come a long way during the defense of Donbass.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

