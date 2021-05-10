In addition to being drunk, Joaquín Duhalde Bisi (19) drove no driving record Sunday morning when he lost control of his father’s Audi A4 on the Camino de los Remeros de Tigre, he crashed and killed two of his friends: they had seized it for not having the Vehicle Technical Verification up to date (VTV).

Thus confirmed sources of the investigation to Clarion: “The detainee had a driving record seized by the VTV since a couple of months ago, when they stopped him driving another car and, since he did not have the verification done, they withheld his license”.

Duhalde Bisi remains detained since early Sunday morning, when the car he was driving it crashed against a metal signaling column on Camino de los Remeros and tore off the guardrail.

The breathalyzer test that the driver was given after the accident showed that he had 1.39 grams per liter of blood alcohol, almost triple what is allowed by law.

His two friends died in the accident Franco Rossi (18) and Joaquín Alimando (19), which were one in the passenger seat of the driver and the other in the rear left.

Mateo Lezama (18), the fourth boy who was in the Audi and who was sitting in the back but on the right, suffered no injuries; while Duhalde Bisi had just a few minor injuries.

The four boys had been classmates from the Santa Teresa de Tigre school. Graduates in 2019, they maintained the friendship.

