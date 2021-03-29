The wounded man, a 51-year-old man, was treated by the paramedics and does not have serious injuries Truck overturned in the district of El Raal. / 061 Monday, March 29, 2021, 4:35 PM



The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 1:41 p.m. informing of the overturning of a truck loaded with lemons on the RM-303 road, in the Murcian district of El Raal. After the overturn, the driver got caught inside the cab of the truck.

The accident involved the Local Police of Murcia, the firefighters of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council and an ambulance of the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061.

The wounded man is a 51-year-old man who was treated by UME health workers and later transferred to the Reina Sofía University General Hospital. The wounded man presents injuries that are not serious.