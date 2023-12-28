Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:24



Several calls notified the Regional Emergency Coordination Center at around 7:00 a.m. this Thursday of a spectacular accident that occurred when a van and a tractor collided on the RM-11 highway that connects Lorca and Águilas. According to witnesses, the accident had occurred near the Los Arejos intersection and there was at least one injured.

Patrols from the Águilas Local Police and Civil Guard went to the scene, who confirmed that there was an injured person trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. That is why firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health personnel from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 also attended.

After more than an hour of work, the firefighters managed to free the driver of the van, who was trapped. He was stabilized by paramedics and transferred in the EMU to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Lorca. The tractor driver was uninjured.