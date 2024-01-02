Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 18:38



| Updated 6:59 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 54-year-old truck driver was injured this Tuesday when he crashed into the median and overturned the vehicle he was driving on the A-7 highway, between the La Paz and Alcantarilla exits, in the municipality of Murcia.

The accident truck is a trailer that, due to its large dimensions, caused significant delays in both directions. Furthermore, due to the crash, the vehicle suffered a fuel loss and scattered part of the load of aggregates it was transporting on the highway.

The Emergency Coordination Center mobilized firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, a Civil Guard patrol, road maintenance personnel and a mobile emergency unit to the scene.