The entrance of the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in a file image. / Guillermo Carrion / agm

A 23-year-old man was injured this Friday afternoon after being hit by a car when he was riding a scooter on Chacón y Calvo street in the district of Lo Pagán, in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting the event at 6:37 p.m. A patrol from the Local Police and an ambulance from the Emergency Service and Primary Care of the Emergency Service and Health Emergencies 061 immediately moved to the scene.

The wounded man was treated ‘in situ’ and transferred to Los Arcos del Mar Menor General University Hospital with a closed bone fracture.