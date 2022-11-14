A young man was injured this Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter through the Peral neighborhood of Cartagena. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls at 5:25 p.m. warning of the event and indicating that the scooter driver had been left unconscious on the ground after the crash.

A Mobile Emergency Unit immediately moved to the place and, after treating the young man ‘in situ’, took him to the Santa Lucía General University Hospital.