The injured man was rescued from inside the vehicle in which he was trapped and taken to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital Emergency services at the scene of the accident. / Aledo Local Police

The driver of a passenger car, a 55-year-old male, had to be rescued, assisted and taken to the hospital by the emergency services after suffering an accident when leaving the road when he was driving on the RM-C21 road (Aledo-Lorca), about 6 km. of Aledo.

112 received calls informing of the accident at 2:42 p.m., in which they reported a crashed car and that his driver was injured and trapped inside. Patrols from the Aledo Local Police, Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061.

Upon arrival, the firefighters rescued the injured person and made him available to the health workers, who stabilized him and transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital with serious injuries.