The driver of a car died this Sunday when colliding with a truck parked in the Vilademuls rest area, in Girona, on the AP-7 motorway, as reported by the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT).

At 2:08 p.m., the notice of the incident was received, which occurred in the kilometer point 46.5 of the highwayheading north. For reasons still under investigation, a car driving recklessly caused a first accident on the AP-7, near the municipality of Sant Julià de Ramis, followed by a second incident on the same highway.

Immediately afterwards, the vehicle rammed into a parked truck and the driver died as a result of the crash, the SCT has detailed. As a result of the incident, they have activated several patrols of the Mossos d’Esquadrafour units from the Generalitat Fire Department and two units from the Medical Emergency System (SEM).

Regarding the road impact, at first three of the four lanes of the highway in the north direction were cut and then The entrance to the rest area has been kept closed. With this victim, there are six people who have died in traffic accidents this year on the interurban road network of Catalonia.