The driver found a snake in a car repaired at a service center

A Nissan driver found a snake inside his car. Before that, he picked up the car after repairs from the service center, reports Telegram– channel “MK: breaking news”.

“The comrade clearly did not expect such a gift from the company, and therefore called rescuers to Kolomenskaya Street. They identified the snake by the first hiss and released it into the wild,” the report says.

Earlier in June, Halk TV reported that there was an invasion of snakes in the Turkish city of Antalya due to the heat. They began to penetrate homes, offices and cars.

In the same month, the Amur Mash Telegram channel spoke about a resident of Primorye who discovered an Amur snake under the hood of his Toyota Regius Ace.

In May, it became known that a snake was found in the Belarusian Products store in Zelenograd. The reptile crawled into the store during the day and scared the customers.