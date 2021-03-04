Ten people were injured, ranging from medium to light, in a bus deterioration accident this morning, on Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai, as a result of the driver’s lack of attention, as he fell asleep while driving due to exhaustion and not taking an ample amount of sleep and rest.

The Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that a report was received at six in the morning about the deterioration of a heavy bus with a capacity of 32 passengers, on Umm Suqeim Street after Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Roundabout towards Sheikh Zayed Road. Inspection experts from the Traffic Accident Department to the scene of the accident to inspect it, while the patrols took over the organization of traffic and traffic, securing the scene of the accident, and facilitating the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to the site to carry out their duties quickly.

He added that through the initial inspection, it was found that drowsiness prevailed over a bus driver due to fatigue while driving, so the bus veered to the right and collided with the iron barrier, then rushed to the left and deteriorated in the middle of the road, which resulted in the injury of 10 people with injuries ranging from medium to simple.

He stressed the need for companies to communicate with their drivers and make them aware of the importance of them getting plenty of rest, before transporting workers on buses, to ensure their attention well and not to sleep while driving, indicating that the bus driver did not get adequate rest and almost caused the death of a number of people, warning That the deaths and injuries that result from accidents caused by mass transit means of various categories, constitute a large percentage of the total number of deaths witnessed by the emirate.





