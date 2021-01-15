The driver of the car accidentally “turned the wrong way” and drove onto the runway (runway) of Bangkok airport to meet the plane that had just landed. The incident was caught on video, the video and the details of the incident are published by the Daily Mail newspaper.

The footage shows how the car moves near the Boeing 777, which recently landed. Then the intruder, accompanied by police cars, leaves the airfield and drives towards the air harbor building. The author of the video behind the scenes complains that the guards and ground services are doing their job in bad faith and do not monitor safety.

Thai law enforcement officials have detained motorist Prathipat Masakul. He said that he was drunk and “accidentally turned into the wrong lane.”

The medical examination also showed that Masakul was under the influence of drugs, which were later found in the hood of the car. The police suspect the Thai of entering a restricted area of ​​the airport, illegal possession and use of prohibited substances and driving while intoxicated.

