In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, an accident involving an ambulance with a pregnant woman resulted in childbirth

In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a driver did not give way to an ambulance with a woman in labor inside, provoked an accident and thereby forced a Russian woman to give birth right on the street. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Health of the Sakhalin Region.

According to representatives of the local Ministry of Health, an ambulance with flashing lights on tried to get to the perinatal center, but at one of the intersections it collided with another car, the driver of which also wanted to pass the road junction.

No one was injured as a result of the accident, but within a few minutes after the collision the woman went into labor. “The whole process took just over 10 minutes. A girl was born. Her and her mother's condition is satisfactory. A second ambulance sent to the scene of the accident delivered the woman in labor and the newborn child to a medical facility,” the regional Ministry of Health said.

