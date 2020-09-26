The general director of the major music service Zaycev.net, Evgeny Trukhin, who became a participant in an accident with a minibus in Moscow, explained how the accident happened.

According to the businessman, he lost control, and his Ferrari skidded, the field of which the car crashed into a minibus. He clarified that in front of his car, shortly before the accident, there was a “sprinkler”, citing him REN TV Saturday, September 26th.

Immediately after the incident, none of the minibus passengers reported injuries, Trukhin said. However, then ambulances arrived at the scene.

“There were no victims from the very beginning. Then a lot of ambulances arrived. I don’t know who called them. I called the traffic police. Three people turned to the doctors. One with a bruised little toe. The woman alone at first refused to be hospitalized. But then someone persuaded her to go, ”the businessman said, stressing that everything is fine with him, although he himself, according to him, dislocated his arm, but does not consider the injury serious.

Trukhin also said that an administrative case was opened against him. He is due to report to the inquiry officer on Monday 28 September.

According to the TV channel, the businessman is a semi-professional racer and drag racer. He left racing 10 years ago, but recently returned to it. At the same time, over the summer, he managed to receive five fines for traffic violations, most of which were for speeding. His Ferrari in all these cases moved at a speed of over 100 km / h.

The accident occurred earlier in the day in the north-west of Moscow. As REN TV reported, the driver of the supercar lost control and his car was taken into a minibus that was parked at a stop near the Shchuka shopping and entertainment center.

Initially, one casualty was reported. So, according to TASS, it was a minibus passenger whose finger was broken as a result of an accident. But later the TV channel clarified that as a result of the incident, two passengers of the minibus, aged 60 and 65, were injured.

The owner of the Ferrari was Evgeny Trukhin, the general director of the music service Zaycev.net. At the moment, all the circumstances and reasons for what happened are being established.