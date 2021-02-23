The desperate owner uses a tear-off slip to search for his Porsche Cayenne after forgetting where he left it. A hit for the net.

Munich – It sounds like one A cliché fantasy from the Isar metropolis of Munich that has come true. At least you immediately feel in again the good old days of the chic catapulted when you hear this curious story. In the center: a red Porsche Cayenne, who supposedly somewhere got lost in the Zenettistrasse in Munich should be. Its owner, on Real estate broker from the Nobel suburb Grünwald, searches desperate after his Luxury SUV. He said he “lost” it when he was with his wife “Because of business matters in the Isarvorstadt “. Now he could can no longer remember where he his redden Porsche* parked have.

Because of this, he has one Note with the title “Warning – dear fellow citizen: Porsche Cayenne lost” glued to a cigarette machine at Zenettiplatz. He further explains that he is Seen “forced” have “The three of us (with our chauffeur) in my wife’s car to return to our office (real estate) in Grünwald. ”Even the Domestic workers should have believed it and should sent to Munich several times have been to go looking for that Luxury SUV close. You can read everything about the crazy story about the lost Porsche Cayenne at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network