In the Kuban near Sochi, two buses collided, after which one of them caught fire, as a result of the accident 15 children and the driver of one of the vehicles were injured. On Monday, June 21, reports TASS…

“In the village of Novomikhaylovka, Tuapse region, on the E-97 highway (Dzhubga – Sochi), two buses collided in the same direction, followed by one of the buses on fire,” the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s main department for the Krasnodar Territory told reporters.

25 rescuers and nine pieces of equipment are working at the site of the bus collision.

Two injured buses were carrying children. They moved in a column of ten vehicles.

A source Interfax said that one of them had failed brakes, after which this bus drove into the one in front.

The transportation of children was organized by the pioneer camp “Shakhtinsky textile worker”. At the time of the accident, two buses were carrying more than 60 children and four adults. All passengers have now been evacuated.

Initially, information appeared that as a result of the accident, eight children and the driver of one of the vehicles were injured.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased. The main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory told reporters that the driver and 15 children were taken to the hospital after an accident. All are in stable condition, no serious injuries.