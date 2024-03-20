As a wildfire raged through the cities of Viña del Mar and Quilpué on Chile's Pacific coast last month, flames engulfed residents in the streets, destroyed homes and overwhelmed the public service network. Power went out, communications were disrupted, and not enough water reached a critical line of defense: the hydrants.

Firefighters and residents of the two cities told reporters from The New York Times that The lack of water had hampered efforts to stop the fire's advance. The fire — the deadliest in Chilean history, claiming 134 lives and destroying thousands of homes — burned out of control, fueled by extreme weather conditions, strong winds and dead trees.

Many of those who died lived in informal settlements on eucalyptus-lined hillsides—places where the water network does not reach.

Chile, experiencing a prolonged drought, has faced ongoing problems with supplying enough water to fight forest fires in urban areas. In the Valparaíso region, which includes Viña del Mar and Quilpué, wildfire experts say unregulated development has made cities and towns particularly vulnerable to fires.

“It's a supply and demand problem,” said Miguel Castillo, a professor at the University of Chile who works with cities on forest fire prevention measures. “Many times there is no water available to fight fires,” he said, adding that the problem has persisted for years. “And now it's gotten worse.”

Esval, the company that supplies water to the Valparaíso region, denied that there had been problems with the hydrants and said the water system was at “full capacity.”

The company maintains more than 10,000 hydrants, but the Government does not require it to provide drinking water or install hydrants in the numerous unregulated slums in the region. However, government records indicate that, in recent years, Esval has received 70,000 complaints annually from its 700,000 customers, mainly about poor water supply to homes.

The forest fire has reignited a debate in Chile about unequal access to water under the country's water regulations. Water rights were privatized in 1981 during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

Rodrigo Mundaca, Governor of the Valparaíso region and water rights advocate, has renewed calls to renationalize Chile's basic public services, such as water and electricity, to conserve resources and better serve vulnerable communities.

More than a week after the smoke cleared from Pompeya Sur in Quilpué, forensic investigators identified the remains of a 14-year-old girl, Anastasia Orellana, who died when the forest fire devastated the community. Her brother, Ariel Orellana, 34, had already found her mother's body in a burned car with two dogs, also dead, parked outside the house.

“There is no evacuation plan here,” Ariel said, holding a photo of her sister. “There were no hydrants either,” she added.