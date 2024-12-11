With the drop in temperatures in various points of Spainit is normal that we want a hot cup of chocolate. And there is nothing more pleasant in life you enjoy this drink while we are with the family, we read a book or watch a movie on television.

Now, You also have to ‘reserve’ desire for the Christmas period, where this drink becomes -as if by magic- in one of the most demanded in cafes and bars of our country by both the smallest and the largest. And if it is accompanied by churrosalmost better.

Benefits

Even though many Spanish men and women They consider that this drink is not good for health, the truth is that it has multitude of benefits. These are:

Antioxidant . The hot temperature and cocoa help the heart and have a positive impact on the body.

. The hot temperature and cocoa help the heart and have a positive impact on the body. Calcium source . This makes our body function correctly.

. This makes our body function correctly. Reduce stress . Minimizes accumulated tension and produces a feeling of relief.

. Minimizes accumulated tension and produces a feeling of relief. Improves mood by stimulating the production of endorphins and serotonin .

and . Provides quick energy from carbohydrates making it a convenient source of fuel.

making it a convenient source of fuel. Improves skin health .

. Activates blood circulation .

. Keeps the brain healthy .

. Reduces inflammation. Especially fluid retention.

The highlight

But this is not the most important thing. This drink It has a cardioprotective effect and its antioxidant properties help our cognitive capacity. and, ultimately, to the memory. That is, it greatly improves our ability to resolve conflicts, attention and learning.

And what is it due to? Well, it is clear: to flavonoids. A diet rich in it, among other things, of course, protects cognitive aging by promoting oxygenation in the brain, reduces blood viscosity, improves the responsiveness of blood vessels and reduces inflammation.