Surely you have ever heard about the magic of apple cider vinegar or know certain people who swear that it is a blessing for absolutely everything. Although it is not entirely true, yes it can be beneficial for a sector of the Spanish population.

In depth

Apparently, this drink is basically a fermented apple juice and is made from apples, water and a little sugar. When the mixture sits for a short period of time, the sugar in the juice ferment and becomes alcohol. Yes, to the surprise of numerous users on social networks.

Usually one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar does not contain any caloriescarbohydrates, fats or proteins. In fact, raw, unpasteurized apple cider vinegar contains antioxidants and vica probiotic bacteria.

Positive aspects

This could explain some of its properties, although its power is surely due to acetic acid.. These are, according to a journalist from ‘Vogue‘who has added this drink to his routine:

Improves intestinal health.

Improves digestion.

Stabilizes blood sugar levels.

Reduces cholesterol levels.

Offers support to boost metabolism.

Helps maintain an adequate weight and reduce abdominal fat.

Improves heart health.

It can kill many bacteria.

To take into account

Although apple cider vinegar is safe when used as a short-term medication, it may not be safe when used in large quantities over the long term. Furthermore, it can cause problems such as low potassium levels.

What is true is that there is not enough information -and reliable- to know if this drink it is safe to use as a medicine during pregnancy or lactation. Hence it is advisable to go to a specialist or nutrition expert.