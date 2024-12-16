It’s always a good time to try new things. In fact, hundreds of Spaniards are changing the coffee mid-morning – and that of the following hour, or that of after eating, even that of the morning hour – for an infusion.

And it is that There is nothing better than a ginger and lemon infusion worldwide if among your plans for this end of 2024 there is a rhythm of life healthier and, at the same time, lose weight get rid of of those extra kilos before the long-awaited vacation Christmas.

Properties

It is a drink widely used in natural medicine, since it has many beneficial properties for health:

Improves skin.

Helps lose weight.

Promotes cognitive processes.

Strengthens the immune system.

Reduces stress.

Protects against free radicals thanks to its antioxidant action.

It enables the acceleration of metabolism, stimulating it.

In detail

On the one hand, ginger is a great ally for the body due to their big anti-inflammatory properties, but also for the way it helps reduce bloating, gas and even as a fat burner or to relieve colds.

On the other hand, Lemon is a good antioxidant due to its high vitamin C content.in addition to being very powerful to protect the nervous and immune system and a good anti-inflammatory.

Recommendations

Generally, experts No They recommend this drink if you suffer from hyperthyroidism, in very sensitive to some of its components, in individuals who suffer from certain cardiovascular diseases or in breastfeeding or pregnant women.

As if that were not enough, its ability to interact with medications, such as anticoagulants and antihypertensives, means that Caution should be taken if you are under medical treatment. For the rest of human beings – healthy – is considered safe to consume up to four cups of ginger infusion a day.