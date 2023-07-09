Sunday, July 9, 2023, 09:35



The life of Estela Navarro breathes gunpowder and reconquest on all four sides. A pro party girl, she gave her life to the Christian side when, newly married, she joined the Smugglers and finished consecrating her life to the Oriolan party with capital letters when she turned her trade, her vocation, into the joy of so many generations of comparsas. Yes, she, from Atelier, her small studio on San Pascual street, is one of those many seamstresses who is finishing these last days before the Moorish and Christian ambassadors enter the city to finish sewing and finish off the embroideries of sashes and vests and that these look bright in the parade and in the kabila.

Walking into Atelier these days is almost like taking in and breathing a lot of Moorish march. And, among well-made suits and haute couture fabrics, one of those no less than nine dresses still stands out that, without exaggerating a hair, ended up promoting Navarro to the Olympus that every dressmaker from Oriolan would one day dream of reaching: dressing the legendary heroine, the liberator who, by means of a ‘subtle’ deception, rescued the then Uryula from the Saracen yoke. Last year Estela received the immense honor of dressing the one who will go down in the annals of festive history as the longest-lived Armengola: Elisa Gil.

The journalist handed over her fleece and the baton last week to her successor in office, Ester Hernández, and said goodbye to a position that, against all odds, she held for three years, which the blessed pandemic deprived Orihuela of parading and see the Glorious Ensign of the town hall balcony go down without bowing for a second. “We were lucky because we had a lot of time to prepare the dresses when it is normal for a few months to pass between the appointment of the new Armengola and the festivities,” Navarro proudly recalls.

Estela Navarro made six dresses for Elisa Gil, who has held the baton for the last three years

She and Gil moved heaven and earth, and searched all corners of the province until they found the most select fabrics, at the height of a position in which pageantry is not even a trivial matter. More when the dresses must respond at all times to a strict protocol. “She is the most important figure, but at the same time she is not from one side or the other, she must be neutral”, asserts the dressmaker for which, she assumes, her dresses must be adapted according to the parade, with more western designs when she marches with the Christians and more oriental when he does it with the Moors, as well as a more aseptic dress in the rest of the appointments where his presence is claimed. Now, Navarro is convinced that she hit the nail on the head. “I would stand next to people and they would say: ‘How beautiful she is,'” she recalls. To the point, she admits, that she did not lose sight of Elisa during the parade. “It gave me at times to follow her,” she says between laughs. After all, the occasion was not for less.

Comparsas and a mister



With the store with the sewing machines working at full speed, her rack is full among the costumes of the up to four comparsas that have her as a reference. When the maelstrom of the festival ends, she also hopes to enjoy a bit of that magic of the Reconquest together with her Smugglers, then resume the workshops and sewing courses that she organizes in her studio and, also, in some no less relevant projects.

This seamstress from Armengolas is now working so that the current Mr. Murcia looks perfect on the catwalk that Tenerife will display to choose who will be the new most handsome man in Spain. To achieve this, the dressmaker is preparing a suit in which, as a novelty, she sets the goal of making it entirely with recycled materials.