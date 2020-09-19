Now he is over, but the Real Sociedad dressing room cried, and a lot, the return of Martin Ødegaard to Real Madrid. The quality of the Norwegian allowed this project to shine even more, and personally he is a player who left his mark on Zubieta. There is not a single Txuri-urdin footballer who says a bad word about Ødegaard, whom they expected back on August 15 at the start of the realistic preseason and whom they see with enough category to succeed in the complicated world of the Bernabéu, despite their age. The newspaper AS has obtained the opinion of some of them.

“At first, of course, you get a bit down because of his departure. He takes us all by surprise. But more than being sad because he did not stay the second year, what we should do is thank him for everything he has given us in one year, how he always behaved and the spectacular treatment on a day-to-day basis. He has enough capacity and qualities to succeed in Madrid. Here he has already given everything. Nothing was left. He really wants to succeed with Zidane and I hope I have that point of luck that you have to have so that things go well for you in Madrid “, says Oyarzabal.

For his part, Barrenetxea reveals that Ødegaard himself told him that he was not leaving. “I remember that in the last game last year against Atlético I made a couple of jokes and asked him if he would stay. And he told me that in principle yes, that he would continue. And I took it for granted, so when I found out that he was leaving, I was very disappointed. Just wish him good luck at Real Madrid, because he has earned it. He’s a very nice guy, very normal, very professional. He always spoke to you in good manners, with a smile and good humor, an incredible companion “. Meanwhile, Aritz Elustondo would fulfill with enthusiasm what he said in his day of going to look for him in Madrid if he did not stay. “He would be delighted to go after Martin, but Zidane called him. He had even taken the flight back. We were all counting on him, but what can we do? he’s ready to succeed. “

They will not hesitate in the realistic establishment to receive you with open arms, but on the field there will be no friends. “Before the game with all the love in the world and in the match to the death. If he has to play, which as a friend I hope he plays, we will try to be on top of him, because we know him, we will try that he does nothing, during the match he will be a rival and we will not give him anything “, Alex Remiro points out. And the other realistic goalkeeper, Migue Ángel Moyá, acknowledges that they suffered upon learning of Ødegaar’s departure. “We mourn his loss. He is a great guy, a humble and hardworking boy with values ​​of sacrifice, effort and maximum dedication for the team.” Others like Gorosabel prefer that he not play on his return to Anoeta. “He better not play even if we get along with him. It will be strange to see him in front, because we appreciated him, but now he would be a rival and we will not give him concessions “ and finishes Portu. “He told us that he was staying and when his departure was announced he left us all touched. If they let him, he is well qualified to succeed at Real Madrid.”