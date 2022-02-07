FC Barcelona completed this Sunday against Atlético its best game so far this season, especially in a spectacular first half, which reminded many of that Barça that dazzled with its football not so long ago. This victory has not only served to confirm Xavi’s project but has also lifted the fan out of resignation and indifference, inviting him to join the boat and believe in the impossible.

In fact, in the technical staff, despite presiding over pragmatism, no limits are placed on anything either. It is true that the team is 15 points behind the leader, Real Madrid, and that there are only 48 left to finish the season, but also that the overflowing optimism emanating from Joan Laporta has begun to spread in the dressing room: last week, before Sunday’s game, he insisted that the goal of the season was to win LaLiga.

“Here we no longer rule out anything.” This is the message that ran inside the locker room today, after the initial euphoria for the resounding victory against a direct rival. In fact, during the celebrations in the locker room just after the match, slogans of the type were heard: “Now no one stops us”. A few hours later, with the adrenaline less fired, the conviction remained that the last line in this League had not yet been written.

And it is that it is necessary to take into account that the 15 points difference against the leader could remain in 12, since Barcelona has one game less, the one that has to play against Rayo in the Camp Nou. There is no doubt that this is still a significant distance, but not insurmountable.

In fact, there is a lot of hope in the dressing room for the next day, when Real Madrid travels to Villarreal and Barcelona plays against Espanyol in Cornellà. yesf the blaugrana end this day, cutting two or three points from the whites, they consider that a new League would open: Real Madrid would go into ‘funny’ mode, with the added problem that a few days later PSG would face each other in the Champions League, with the physical and emotional wear and tear that this entails.

It is clear that right now dreaming about LaLiga seems like an entelechy, which is why it is preferred in the locker room to go step by step. The first objective of the season has already been achieved -to return to the Champions zone-, now the second is to overtake Betis, who are two points away, consolidate in the top three and keep looking up.

The next days will mark the destiny of the team, with the big date at the Bernabéu on March 20, where the ‘sorpasso’ could end, depending on the circumstances. If Barcelona arrives six or seven points behind in the match against the Whites, the dream of a comeback would not be so far away.

In any case, reality now leaves no room for doubt: Barcelona has to lift a slab of 15 points. The first goal, after the win against Atlético, is to string together four or five wins in a row. If this challenge is achieved -the next rivals are Espanyol, Valencia, Elche, Athletic and Osasuna-, it will be necessary to tie the belts well because the final ‘rush’ of the season promises to be exciting and not suitable for the faint of heart.