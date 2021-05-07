In Moscow on Friday, May 7, at 10:00 am, the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square began.

It is attended by parade crews on foot, a mechanized column of equipment and a parade formation of aviation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the number of the pedestrian convoy at the May 9 parade would be more than 12 thousand servicemen. The mechanized column includes more than 190 samples of military equipment.

The T-14 “Armata” tanks, recognized as one of the most powerful in the world, will participate in the parade.

Earlier, on May 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on the preparations for the May 9 Victory Parade on Red Square.

On May 5, in Moscow, in the skies over Red Square, a training flight of the crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) taking part in the Victory Parade took place. It was attended by 23 helicopters and 53 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces. A total of 76 units of aviation equipment.