British online retailer Asos, recognized as the favorite cheap brand of Russians, has released a revealing outfit for Christmas and angered its customers. Reported by the Daily Star.

A black bodycon dress with a high collar and a deep cut on the back appeared on the website of the online store. In the lower part of the neckline, the designers have placed a detail that imitates the thongs sticking out from under the outfit. The cost of the product is £ 16 (1.5 thousand rubles). “We hope your Christmas is as awesome as this dress”, – the administrators of the official Instagram-Asos account.

Buyers did not appreciate the dress and jokingly compared it to 2020. “What fool would put on such an outfit, and where to go out in it?”, “An appropriate outfit for goodbye to 2020”, “But on the street at night all the cars will stop next to you”, “No. Nobody wants to look at your underwear ”,“ If 2020 were a dress, it would look like this ”,“ Has the coronavirus affected your brain, Asos? ” – they criticized.

Earlier in December, Asos added star-shaped stickers to its range to attach to the body and chest. The stickers were suggested to be worn as a top, according to the description on the website, they glow in the dark. “I understand everything, but going out in stickers on my chest, how is it?”, “I have no words, Asos, you sell very vulgar things!” – Clients scolded the brand again.