Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

It seems that the “shock” of the transfer of star Harry Kane to Bayern Munich did not hit Tottenham alone, but rather hit the English newspapers to the extent that they dealt with the matter from “very strange angles”, and it can be said that 100 million euros may compensate the “Spurs” for the departure of its unique scorer, but it is It did not succeed in concealing the dissatisfaction of some of the media in England with the departure of the top scorer of the “Three Lions” and the second in the historical “Premier League” list, especially since his destination is Germany, the rival, as described by the newspaper “The Sun”!

The interesting thing is that the cover of the English newspaper bore a “exciting” headline saying that “Kane” might play for the German national team, and described him as England’s worst nightmare, which seemed strange, of course, before “The Sun” explained the “funny” story, where the “captain” of England is waiting for his baby. The fourth with his wife, Katie Goodland, within two weeks, which means that he may be born in Munich, and therefore he will be eligible to play with the “machines” in the future!

Perhaps “The Sun” exaggerated the matter, but it did indeed obtain some information from “one of the sources” without naming it, and quoted him as saying that Katie went to Munich on a “secret visit” at the end of last July, during which she was not satisfied with exploring the homes in preparation for the move. Her husband, the English top scorer, joined the ranks of the “Bavarian”, but also visited two private hospitals in preparation for the possibility of giving birth to their child in Munich.

And the “source” added that it is unlikely that the birth process will take place in England, because Harry Kane will not be able to easily return to his homeland at that time, and he certainly will not miss those moments, and for this they are already ready to receive the newborn in Munich, especially since the shoe of the “Rooster Star” The former carried the date of August 17, which raised speculation that it was the date of the expected birth, and as it approached in that way, they would need to move very quickly to the hospital.

The newspaper pointed out that Kane had announced in his latest statements that he is waiting to have a fourth child within two weeks and that there are many things that may happen, but he trusts his family’s support for him and all his decisions, and for this he refused to answer a question about the place of birth, saying only, “We will do so.” What is best for us as a family,” which opened the door to speculation that Munich would be the closest to this happening.

That is why “The Sun” said that “Ken Junior” would be eligible in that case to obtain dual citizenship, and he could then choose to play for the England national team or their “arch” football rival, and confirmed that according to the German Foreign Ministry, a child born in Germany can obtain Nationality even if both parents are from England, but one of them must have an unlimited residence permit for at least three years, which is perfectly valid in the case of Harry Kane, who has a 4-year contract with Bayern Munich!