Frustration is increasing among students as the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces continues. Amid fears of the loss of academic records, library holdings, and laboratories belonging to a number of universities that were subjected to widespread burning and vandalism.

About one million students study in 155 universities and specialized colleges. Most of them are located in the three cities of the capital – Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum Bahri – where widespread clashes are taking place that have disrupted all aspects of life..

Although some universities confirm the integrity of their students’ documents and records, more than 60 percent of the universities, institutes, and specialized higher colleges, government and private, were exposed to sabotage during the war..

When the war broke out in mid-April, thousands of students were preparing to submit their graduation projects after being delayed for more than a year due to the circumstances that accompanied the outbreak of the revolution that overthrew the regime of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Muhammad Al-Sir, who is studying in his final year at the College of Science at Al-Nilein University, says that the war has increased the tragedy of university students who have suffered during the past years from frequent closures.

Hassan explains to Sky News Arabia, “We were about to reap the fatigue of many years, but the war destroyed our hopes and we no longer know when studies will resume or what happened to university records and facilities, including libraries and other things.”“.

While the majority of students remained in Sudan, some of them practiced marginal work to help their families in light of the difficult economic conditions resulting from the war. Others preferred to sacrifice the years they spent at their universities and migrate to other countries such as Egypt, Uganda, and Kenya to begin their first-level university studies, even though some of them were at advanced levels. In light of the difficulty of transfer, as large universities in the country have lost their advanced academic classification due to the great destruction that has befallen higher education institutions over the past three decades.

Thousands of students also face a major problem in obtaining any documents proving their registration in the universities in which they were studying.

Ashraf Ali, who fled the fighting with his family to Kenya, points out that he, like hundreds of others who were forced to flee the war, no longer has any other choice but to enroll in universities abroad and sacrifice three or four years of study in their original universities.

Ali tells Sky News Arabia that the matter seems difficult for a student who has completed the third or second level; But the wait may be long in light of the lack of indicators to stop the war in the near future and in light of the uncertainty surrounding the conditions of the universities themselves..

Many Sudanese students believe that their future is at stake due to the prolonged closures. Amid reports of the loss of hundreds of thousands of academic files and documents in a large number of universities that were subjected to widespread looting, burning, and destruction..

Specialists believe that repairing the major damage to universities will take many years after the end of the war. Especially since most universities were already suffering from scarcity of resources and weak funding, which makes it difficult to compensate for the damage to libraries, laboratories, and basic facilities, which require high costs.

It is also expected that universities will face a major crisis in bringing back faculty members and other supporting staff, most of whom were forced to emigrate and work in universities and research institutions abroad..