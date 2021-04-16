Much less can they consider the season for a saved, because it is not that mathematics allows it, indisputable in any case. However, The palms Y Malaga came to spring with the homework practically done and, in the absence of official confirmation, they will be, except miraculous hecatomb, Second Division teams the next season. That As minimum, because they seem determined, no matter how stubborn reality does not stop sending them notices, that play the playoffs not a mere optical illusion (follow the game live on AS.com). Not believing in it, as impossible as it may seem, can turn into a torture the stretch end of course, especially in the case of Gran Canaria.

They also appear as sister entities. Since they shared a sad decline three years ago their lives have elapsed parallel, so much so that they seemed like kindred souls. Gambling everything to return to the First Division on the fast track has condemned them, still today, to extreme any economic precaution, painful any euro that comes out of their respective bank accounts. In any case, both territories and their people, beautiful one and the other, it does not matter that it is The pits or La Malagueta, Gibralfaro as imposing as Roque Nublo is splendid, scenes such as Torre del Mar or the Dunes of Maspalomas are always so special, magic turned into life on both sides of the Atlantic, they well deserve the maximum effort, however microscopic the possibility, that their emblem teams take the rest in order to get everyone’s dream.

Receives The palms to the Andalusian formation with the down from Jesé Rodríguez, rigorously expelled in Oviedo. The spearhead Pepe Mel’s team will therefore be Araujo, that despite score seven goals gives off the feeling that it does not finish starting. And it will not be for lack of opportunities, so indisputable always for his coach. The Argentine tip will be escorted by Rober and Pejiño, to whom the absence of Jesé himself, including a change in the system, gives him the opportunity to return to starting team. Also appear the casualties of Kyrian Y Mujica, therefore, on the attack front, the permanence of Oscar Clemente, Atlético de Madrid youth squad, a native of the sister island of Tenerife.

Meanwhile, from double pivot backward nothing changes, except surprise. The defense is immovable. Once again, the entire island game will gravitate around Sergio ruiz, a powerful Cantabrian midfielder, who seems to have found in Maikel Mesa, in the face of Javi Castellano’s physical problems, his ideal complement.

Idyllic

For its part, Malaga is in a idyllic situation for what was suspected at the beginning of the season. With the lower salary limit of professional football (2,964 million euros) accumulates 48 points that virtually ensure his permanence in Second and dream about the playoff from ascent. “You have to be ambitious” is the message of the coach, Sergio Pellicer.

The blue and white team is a uncomfortable visitor. It is the fourth team (after Mallorca, Espanyol and Almería) that has the most points added away from home. They are 27 with eight wins and three ties. Reaching 51 points would mean submitting your candidacy for the promotion.

Pellicer will not be able to count with Alberto Escassi, injured on the heel of his right foot. His position as a midfielder can be filled by the Algerian Benkhemassa and the subsidiary Alberto Quintana. Only 1 have moved4 professionals because they are also in recovery Luis Muñoz, Josua Mejías and Orlando Sá. Otherwise the usual. There may be goal rotation entering Dani Barrio through Juan Soriano. Ale Benitez It seems that he is consolidating on the right side to the detriment of Venezuelan Alexander González.

Both up and down, The palms Y Malaga happen to be direct rivals. In the event of a local victory, they would be tied at 48 points, but if the victory goes to the Costa del Sol, as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside, the island’s dreams would be broken and the Blue and Whites would be spurred on. The song takes care of the tie: life goes on.

Aces to follow

Las Palmas. StealA: He is the most unbalanced player in Las Palmas. Add eight goals. Constant danger on the right wing.

Malaga. Quintana Cay. The Huelva player scored his second goal of the season last week and broke free. He will repeat as a reference in attack.

The details of the match

Absences. Las Palmas is depleted on the attack front. Jesé is suspended and Kirian and Mujica are out due to various annoyances. A step ahead of Araujo is expected.

Midfield. The loss of Escassi may mean a readjustment in the way the team plays due to the immense work done by this footballer.

Defending. Las Palmas left Oviedo without conceding goals 8 games later. Without defense there is no paradise that is worth in Gran Canaria.

Jairo effect. The one from Cabezón de la Sal is rediscovering his best football. He is once again a dagger for his band.

Ups and downs

The palms: Kirian, Aythami, Cedrés and Loiodice are injured. Dani Castellano, with the aftermath of Covid-19. Mel announced that Mújica suffered an accident in Oviedo. Jesé is sanctioned.

Malaga: Escassi is out due to injury. Luis Muñoz, Josu Mejías and Ismae are still absent for this reason.