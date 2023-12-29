2023 has been full of love and there are many couples who have put a nice finishing touch to their love stories by saying 'yes, I want' with their family and friends as exceptional witnesses. The celebrations began early as the grand wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrerira took place on January 28 at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. The wedding became a conclave of well-known names with the Beckham family, Salma Hayek, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and the president of Paraguay himself, Mario Abdo Benítez, among the guests. Five months later, on June 18, they announced the birth of their first child together, about which they did not give details, not even the exact date of birth. She was new to motherhood while for him she was her seventh child.

Just a few days later, but already in the month of March, specifically on the 4th, Lele Pons and Guaynaa also promised each other eternal love in Miami, in their case, at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. In addition to the spectacular bride, the court of bridesmaids stood out, among whom was Paris Hilton. Camila Cabello, Chayanne, Becky G or Aitana with Sebastián Yatra were witnesses of this special day.

On March 12, the royal family of Jordan celebrated the first of their weddings this year, the same year in which Abdullah II and Rania celebrated three decades of marriage. About 150 people attended the ceremony that united Princess Iman with the Venezuelan millionaire of Greek origin Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. An emotional ceremony with the bride arriving through a hallway framed by almond blossoms that was broadcast on state television and attended by Miriam de Ungría, widow of Prince Kardam, currently married to a cousin of King Abdullah.

After 18 years as a couple and a daughter together, Laura Pausini took the step of getting married on March 22. Thus, this 2023 has become a more than special year since she has received numerous recognitions for her 30-year musical career and has married the love of her life, the composer Paolo Carta. The Italian said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony with 'Davanti a Noi' (In Front of Us) as the soundtrack, an unreleased song written by the couple and which they performed together.

Already in April it was Simone Biles' turn. The American gymnastics star promised eternal love to Jonathan Owens on Saturday the 22nd at a romantic wedding held in Texas. The couple had met on a dating app and, this time, love triumphed, so, after two years together, the American football player proposed marriage while they were bathed in the evening light.

June began with the second Hashemite wedding, that of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif. This time, the royal houses attended the royal meeting. Spain was represented by the emeritus kings, Juan Carlos and Sofía. William and Máxima of the Netherlands attended along with their first-born, Princess Amalia. Also present were Hisako and Tsuguko from Japan, Frederick and Mary from Denmark, Victoria and Daniel from Sweden, as well as Princess Elizabeth from Belgium. The Jordanian people took to the streets to celebrate the nuptials of their heir, which were full of emotion and elegance, in the purest style of Rania of Jordan, who, like her daughter's wedding, was attentive to every detail. .

Just one day later, on June 2, and back in Spain, Kiko Matamoros and Marta López were married in the Basilica of San Miguel in Madrid. After the religious ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests, among whom were numerous colleagues from the extinct 'Sálvame', went to the Ritz for the reception. This was the first time that Matamoros was married in the church since her two previous weddings, with Marián Flores (Mar Flores' sister) and with Makoke, had been civil unions. For the bride, it was her first wedding and she did not skimp on dresses since she wore three different models.

At the end of June, on the 25th, Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig became husband and wife in a fairy-tale setting, the Château de la Croix des Gardes, in Cannes. The celebration lasted three days, ending with fireworks, and the bride also wore three dresses on her big day. Among the 300 guests, personalities from the world of football and fashion, belonging to the work environments of each of the bride and groom.

A week later, on July 1, it was the turn of another goalkeeper. David de Gea and Edurne chose Menorca to say 'I do'. Although they kept the details of the wedding a secret until the last minute, they did not hesitate to go out to greet the media after getting married. Among the guests, Risto Mejide, Santi Millán, Carlos Marco and Blas Cantó. Of course, the most special guest was little Yanay, the couple's daughter, who was in charge of wearing her parents' rings, the symbol of the union that she herself embodies.

On July 8, one of the most anticipated weddings of the year arrived due to the number of obstacles she had to avoid, from a breakup to a robbery, to being left without a dress at the last minute. And Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva's path to the altar has been full of shocks that they have been able to overcome. Even during the same religious ceremony, the priest's chasuble burned with no consequences other than a small scare. After the mass, the party took place in El Rincón, a palace that the Marchioness of Griñón inherited from her father, one of the great absentees. Among the attendees who aroused the most expectations, the bride's mother, Isabel Preysler, and the brothers, Chábeli and Julio José Iglesias and Ana Boyer. The one who was also missed was Enrique Iglesias.

The 'Sálvame' universe dressed up again on September 16 to witness the wedding of another Kiko, this time, Hernández. The television collaborator married the actor Fran Antón in Melilla, whom he had tried to keep secret for months, but love got the better of him and he ended up shouting from the rooftops that he had found his better half. «Yes, I want to be your partner and the father of the girls. “You are the man of my life,” said an excited Fran Antón to Kiko Hernández before the gaze of Marta López, Lara Dibildos and Lidia Lozano, among others. The major absences were Belén Esteban, Rocío Carrasco and Jorge Javier Vázquez.

On September 30, Ana Peleteiro and Benjamín Compaoré got married, while Javier Prado and Calalina Vereterra did so more than a thousand kilometers away. The athlete was starring in a very Galician wedding full of fun in Pontevedra, attended by, among others, the world champion, Salma Paralluelo. Her boyfriend arrived accompanied by one of her three daughters from a previous relationship, while Ana arrived arm in arm with her father. A very special day for them as they expanded with the wedding the commitment as a couple that they had already materialized with the birth of their first daughter together nine months earlier.

On the same day, the small town of Medina Sidonia became the epicenter of high society. The church of Santa María Coronado was the place chosen to promise eternal love to Javier Prado, son of Borja Prado, president of Mediaset and former president of Endesa, with Catalina Vereterra. Some 800 guests attended the event and among them, Infanta Cristina, the former French president, Nicolás Sarkozy, with Carla Bruni, José María Aznar and Ana Botella, Alberto Cortina and Elena Cúe, Carlos Sáinz, Cari and Miriam Lapique or Miriam de Ungría .

After several changes of date and location, on October 13, Isa Pi fulfilled her dream of marrying Asraf Beno. A wedding starring the great absences, that of the bride's mother, Isabel Pantoja, and that of her brother and his family, Kiko Rivera, her wife, Irene Rosales, and her three children. Jorge Javier Vázquez acted as godfather in extremis, moved by the loneliness of the tonadillera's daughter who decided to forget about those who were not there to enjoy those who, like Anabel Pantoja, had decided to share her big day with her. Despite that, she never gave up hope that her mother would give her a last-minute surprise.

Italian Tuscany was the setting chosen by Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, to marry Danilo Díaz. The ceremony was on October 14 at the Il Borro estate, a spectacular enclave where the model managed to reunite her parents, quite an achievement since until the last moment the presence of the Sun of Mexico was not confirmed. A decision in which they say that the singer's new partner, Paloma Cuevas, had a lot to do with it, who would have interceded to make it possible.

Also in October, on Saturday the 21st, Marta Pombo got married. The influencer and Luis Zamalloa chose the Madrid restaurant La Borda del Mentidero to celebrate their wedding, coinciding with the first birthday of their daughter they have in common, Matilda, who starred in some of the most emotional moments. In addition to the bride's sisters, María and Lucía, the wedding was attended by other influencers, great friends of the bride such as Marta Lozano with Lorenzo Remohi, María García de Jaime and Tomás Páramo or Natalia Coll.