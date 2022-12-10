Jordi Cortizo He was hired by the Monterrey Football Club and met again with his former coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichfrom this Clausura 2023. In this way, the youth squad of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro has had a progressive growth throughout his career.
At the age of 26, the winger has passed through Querétaro, Tijuana, Puebla and now he has arrived in the Sultana del Norte with the Rayados de Monterrey, one of the most important institutions in Mexican soccer, and with this he hopes to be a champion and have the necessary reflectors to to be able to aspire to be summoned by the national team of Mexico and participate in a World Cup.
In interview with channel 6the new reinforcement of the Gang for the Clausura 2023 opened up about his wishes, aspirations to be champion and national team.
“I have it very clear, I want to be champion, it is the dream that I have always had and here I know that they constantly live it, the requirement is to be champion, I am sure that I am much closer to being it because I believe it, I am with all the intentions of the world to achieve it and that represents for me, championships, I want to be champion, I want to go to a World Cup, I want to do things very well and to consolidate myself, that, confidence in myself, of the coaching staff, sacrifice to earn a place, the Internal competition is enormous and you have to give it your all”
For now, he has been very happy to have this new opportunity in Mexican soccer with the Albiazules and mentioned that he has felt good with his teammates and especially with vucetichcoach who debuted him in Gallos Blancos.
“I’m really happy, delighted to be here, you know that from the first half, a little walk, welcome and in the end this is fast, you have to be at your best in the preseason… I am a very mobile player, who is looking for the ball a lot, associate with his teammates and that, I have my pressure escapes that I can turn to both sides, produce forward and play an associative game and always look for the best way to produce, which is what the coaching staff wants and all the production, try to become the most productive player that I can”, he assured.
cortizo He added that he feels more comfortable playing in midfield as a winger, midfielder or winger on either side.
“Where I feel most comfortable is there in midfield, which is an inside midfielder or I can play on the outside, on both flanks, but I think that where I am most productive and where I feel best is inside on the right. or on the left, wherever, but that’s where I contribute the most to the team”.
“Of course, Vuce is the coach who made my debut, who gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream, that represents a lot for me and I think it also for him, because he saw something in me that gave me that confidence to be able to debut and well, having it here again he is proud, because we all know the magnitude of the coach he is, how he works, what he has achieved, so having him in charge with a squad like the one in Monterrey that is one of the best in all of Mexico, motivates us to fulfill the objectives that is to be champion”
