The state leadership of the PAN will have intense activity during Holy Week, starting today the cleaning days on the beaches; They will start in Altata. It is a very good initiative, because unfortunately visitors leave a large amount of garbage; Without a doubt, there is a lack of culture and values.

By the way, speaking of values, it is important to recall that, in the meeting of the PAN national leader, Marko Cortés, with businessmen in La Primavera, the participation of the party’s state president, Roxana Rubio, who called for work for “a Sinaloa with courage and values”, quoting his friend Heriberto Félix.

It should be noted that among the guests at the meal organized by Héctor Orrantia with businessmen and farmers, we are told that the former Secretary of Federal Social Development, Heriberto Félix Guerra, was also present, in a clear show of support for Roxana Rubio, it is not a minor thing your assistance.

Another fact that gives enormous strength to the current leadership of the PAN in Sinaloa is the business linkage team that supports Roxana Rubio, in the north it has Juan Pablo Castañón, in the center Raúl Ibáñez and in the south Javier Lizárraga. , a true dream team. All present at the La Primavera meal.

Very attentive because the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, was only coming on a short tour to Culiacán, but the meetings were of such a level that he stayed to sleep in the city, he took advantage of the night to have a meeting with SMEs and the cameras business at Club Sinaloa.

Although a week has passed since the event, it is important to return to these points, because we know that Marko Cortés left with the best impression and with the commitment to always listen to everyone in order to build for 2024.

Sinaloa. We keep getting comments that PRI members searched by sky, sea and land to meet with Marko Cortés, they wanted to sneak into the La Primavera lunch and dinner at Club Sinaloa, but they made it clear that it was the PAN’s agenda.

These characters should be told to start by resigning from the PRI and joining National Action, not to come with the justification that they are electoral allies because it is clear the opportunism of wanting to send a signal that they have a candidacy tied for 2024 and that they are those close to Marko Cortés, nothing is further from reality.

Outstanding. The Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts dedicated yesterday’s concert to the International Autism Awareness Day that was celebrated on April 2. The event was at the Pablo de Villavicencio theater and was directed by Miguel Salmón del Real. A recognition of this great action and show of empathy. Congratulations.

Schedule. Today, President López Obrador would be arriving in Mazatlán, where Governor Rubén Rocha Moya would be waiting for him to accompany him to the Marías Islands. They will launch the project that will have weekly trips to visit this ecotourism destination.

The information we have is that the national president and the governor of Sinaloa will travel on a Navy ship to visit this new attraction for visitors, which since it ceased to be a prison had been promised to open it for tourism. There, Rocha Moya will take the opportunity to make some requests, mainly on educational issues.

Political Memory. “Governing is agreeing; agreeing is not giving in”: Gustave Le Bon.