Soup again? And yes, but at least we already learned that when the soup is too thick, to drink it you have to know how to digest it. That’s why the birthday cake won’t be eaten by Zoom tonight. There will be no virtual toasts, no candles, or applause cut short by technical setbacks, like last year. Experience, like the years, is something that accumulates and sometimes teaches us that we no longer want to celebrate at the rate imposed by the connection of each guest. On April 17 of last year we were a year younger, perhaps more patient and well-intentioned, full of desire to organize a meet zoom, with balloons and bonnets. This year, please “let us benefit from silence”, as Borges would say. We have already proven that technology, in these cases, promises a lot and gives a lot less. Also, uf, it’s been 13 months since we’ve spent the whole day sitting at virtual tables, in meetings on Teams, in classes on Instagram … And just when you were planning a “real birthday” dinner, with a clash of glasses, chin chin and everything, soup again. But I ask you friends, let’s not move the party to the screens. Let’s not go back to pantomime to make us celebrate with pixelated face and let’s goHappy birthday to you and may your wishes come true this year. Now that we’re back living with a boa constrictor limiting our escape routes, let’s at least have the freedom to say thank you guys so much, but not tonight. Enough to blow out the candles by Zoom. In any case, next year we celebrate three years together, and back. And by the way we fulfilled the dream of taking years off, which at this point is not so bad