A visitor (Arab) thought that he had escaped his crime when he passed the various checkpoints at the airport, using a forged French passport that had forged entry and exit stamps attributed to Dubai airport, until he reached the boarding gate, and presented it to an Emirates Airlines security employee. Believing in his heart that he took off and arrived at his European destination to improve his living situation and meet his relatives, but he was awakened from his dream by the power of observation and quick wit of the airline employee, who suspected the passport and seals, and when he encountered him, the traveler was confused, and his crime was discovered, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, where he confessed to a crime Forging an official editor, and an unofficial one, and was referred to the Criminal Court, which began his trial.

An Emirates Airline security coordinator said in his testimony in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he was at his job at the gate to board the plane to the Italian capital, Rome, and the accused attended and presented a French passport, and it is known that holders of this passport are not in need of A visa to enter Italy, and he also presented an electronic boarding pass (air ticket). The witness added that he checked the passport and suspected it, and by browsing it he noticed the entry and exit stamps attributed to their issuance at Dubai Airport, and he realized from his experience that the two seals were forged, so he asked the accused about the validity of the passport, then the latter confirmed that it was correct, and the data in it belonged to him, so he asked him to confirm his story , Such as the French identity card, or any other official document confirming that he is the owner of the passport, but the accused did not show any documents, so he asked him if he had another passport, and the accused told him that this is his only passport, and the coordinator confirmed that the passport is forged. And about how the accused obtained a travel ticket with this passport, the witness explained that he obtained the boarding pass through the smart service, which was introduced to facilitate travelers instead of resorting to the traditional method, through the website or the smart application, and filling in the data fields, including those Related to the passport, and he electronically signs the acceptance of the conditions box, which includes the pledge that all the entered data are correct, pointing out that the passport data itself is correct, but he removed the original data sheet of the passport holder and his personal photo, and his data and image were fixed in its place.

The witness explained that the accused resorted to forging the passport, given that the holders of his Arab nationality could not enter Europe without obtaining a visa, it is likely that he actually applied to obtain it, but his request was rejected, so he resorted to forging a French passport, and forging entry and exit seals, in order to give him credibility But his command was revealed.

For his part, the accused admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was present in one of the countries, and he got acquainted with a person specialized in issuing forged passports, so he expressed his desire to obtain a forged European passport, through which he could enter Europe, to work there. The return is 3000 euros, a personal photo, and a copy of his Arab passport, provided that the passport is sent to him while he is in Dubai, to go from it to Europe, given the high confidence in travel procedures through Dubai.

The accused said that he received the forged passport through the courier service, obtained the boarding pass through the electronic service, then showed the passport employee his Arab passport with which he entered the country, so there was no problem in crossing the passport check point, and his hopes doubled, believing that he Hard overflow.

He continued that when he arrived at the boarding gate, where visas to enter Europe are being checked, he offered the security coordinator the forged passport, but dreams and hopes faded when the coordinator revealed that it was fraudulent, and instead of traveling to Europe, he was transferred to the detention center, and the Public Prosecution referred him in Dubai to the Criminal Court, on charges of committing the felony of forgery in an official electronic document, which is the boarding pass, and using it despite his knowledge of forgery, counterfeiting the seal of a government department, and the two counts of criminal participation in forging an unofficial document (passport).





