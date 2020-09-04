Spain has started a race against time to have its own vaccine against covid, in anticipation that the first vaccines from other countries will not work or there will be supply problems. there is already 10 research projects underway and five of these teams intend to start human trials before the end of 2020, according to the count of EL PAÍS after speaking with all of them. The obstacles they face are enormous. In Spain there are no macaques in high security laboratories to test prototypes and global demand makes it difficult to find animals outside. And in Spain there are no large factories of human vaccines, although the Government negotiates with veterinary companies to redirect their production. These are the 10 projects that aspire to fulfill the dream of a Spanish vaccine.

“There are real options of having one or several Spanish vaccines, it is not quixotic at all,” says the scientist Vicente Larraga, from the Margarita Salas Center for Biological Research (CSIC), in Madrid. Her team is one of the few in Spain that has previously managed to develop a vaccine against leishmaniasis in dogs. Now, her laboratory is working to adapt its technology to covid. In Larraga’s opinion, it is a strategic necessity. The global demand for vaccines is around 5,000 million annual doses for all diseases in all countries, according to the last report of the World Health Organization. Protecting the entire population of the planet against covid would require doubling the production of vaccines or even tripling it if two doses are needed. In the short term it is impossible to have vaccines for everyone.

“For us it would be a tremendous success to be able to start vaccinating risk groups for the winter respiratory infection season of 2021-2022,” says Larraga, whose objective is the most generalized among Spanish groups. “We want there to be a Spanish development and a Spanish company that can produce it, because, although there will be other vaccines available in the world in early 2021, only the one that has the key to those doses, which will be a pharmaceutical company, will decide who to send them to” reflects the scientist.

The virologist’s group Mariano Esteban at the National Center for Biotechnology, in Madrid, he was one of the first to start the race to develop a vaccine, back in January 12, when Chinese scientists published the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus. Esteban’s team already has an experimental vaccine, made with an attenuated version of another harmless virus to which genetic information of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes covid, has been inserted. Trials in mice have offered promising results, but Esteban has run into a wall: “In Spain we don’t have monkeys anywhere.”

Health authorities often require experiments on macaques before allowing human vaccine testing. Spain has two publicly owned high biological security laboratories: the CISA, in the Madrid municipality of Valdeolmos, and the CReSA, in the Barcelona town of Cerdanyola del Vallès. None of them have macaques. “We find ourselves in quite precarious situations within the country itself,” Esteban laments.

The virologist has asked prices in other countries, such as the US “At Harvard they charged us between half a million and a million dollars for 12 monkeys. Another laboratory in Texas has told me that it is impossible, that they have everything busy until late 2021, “he explains. The absence of macaques in Spain and the high demand for these animals in the rest of the world represent a bottleneck in the race to have a vaccine as soon as possible. The Ministry of Science is studying the possibility of adapting its Valdeolmos laboratory to house macaques with which to test Spanish experimental vaccines, as confirmed by a spokesman for Pedro Duque’s cabinet. They have sought the advice of Vivotecnia, a company based in the Madrid municipality of Tres Cantos that does have an animal facility with macaques to study the toxicity of new drugs.

The virologist Isabel Sola leads, together with Luis Enjuanes, another of the groups that are looking for a vaccine. Researchers are trying to get around the lack of macaques with the help of the WHO, which has put them in contact with Bart haagmans, a Dutch virologist at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam who does have monkeys. Sola, also from the National Center for Biotechnology, identifies another bottleneck. If the tests in macaques go well, in order to start the human trials, it will be necessary to manufacture the doses under the very strict conditions required of the vaccine industry. And there is hardly any human vaccine industry in Spain.

“We need to find a company that has this capacity to produce on a larger scale and under those conditions,” says Sola. The Government is negotiating with animal health companies, a field in which the Spanish industry is indeed a world power. Six companies have factories in Spain, according to the Veterindustria association: Calier, in Les Franqueses del Vallès (Barcelona); CZ Vaccines, in O Porriño (Pontevedra); Hipra, in Amer (Girona); MSD, In Salamanca; Syva, in Leon; and Zoetis, in Olot (Girona). The Ministry of Science announced this wednesday two grants of about 500,000 euros each to manufacture the vaccines for Mariano Esteban and Vicente Larraga in the industrial plants of O Porriño.

“The important thing is that there are different ideas and the ones that work best are the ones that push forward. If we try just one and fail it will be a disaster, “she says. Felipe Garcia, a doctor from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona who leads a consortium to develop a vaccine based on the genetic information, RNA, of the new coronavirus. “If the US and China are the only ones that have a vaccine, they will impose the conditions. If we have five vaccines in the EU, we can deal with China and the US on an equal footing. And we will be able to impose conditions that I believe are essential: that vaccines, and this is what the WHO says, must reach the most vulnerable people. Within western countries, but also in Africa, in South America, in Asia. Any other option is absurd. Vaccines work because you protect the community. And, in a pandemic, the community is the whole world ”, argues García.

In the world there are already 141 experimental vaccines against covid and 13 of them are being tested in humans, according to the WHO registry. The most advanced is that of the University of Oxford and the British pharmacist AstraZeneca, which has committed to having some 100 million doses for the EU by the end of the year. The company itself recognizes that the vaccine may not be effective. “In the event that these first generation vaccines do not work – or only partially work, which I think is the risk – we will need second and third generation vaccines that do work,” warns the Hospital Clinic doctor.

The 10 Spanish projects have received funding from the Ministry of Science of almost eight million euros. The teams of Mariano Esteban, Isabel Sola, Vicente Larraga, Felipe García and also that of Rafael Blasco, at the National Institute of Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA), believe that human trials could begin before the end of 2020, with the common goal of having at least a few million doses of vaccine by the winter of 2021- 2022. “In Spain they are putting means and there is a strong commitment to make this a reality, which is seen as a quixotic dream,” says Sola.

Sources: Mariano Esteban, Isabel Sola and Luis Enjuanes (CNB), Felipe García (Clínic), Vicente Larraga (CIB), Rafael Blasco (INIA), David Escors and Grazyna Kochan (Navarrabiomed), Carlos Martín (University of Zaragoza), José Manuel Martínez Costas and Javier Montenegro (CiQUS / USC), Salvador Borrós, Cristina Fornaguera and Coral García (Ramón Llull University)

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.