Paris (Reuters)

The International Tennis Federation said that the veteran Swiss player, Stanislas Wawrinka, withdrew from Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the current season, due to a foot injury, which also missed the French Open currently underway at Roland Garros. He won three major titles for left foot surgery earlier this year.

Wawrinka has not participated in any tournament since his first-round defeat at the Qatar Open last March against Lloyd Harris. Wawrinka, the former world number three, has participated in Wimbledon 15 times, and reached the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015.

Wimbledon kicks off at the All England Club on June 23. The highly experienced Swiss player won the Australian Open in 2014, before winning the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.

Wawrinka, ranked 24 in the world, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at his headquarters in Monaco. Last month, a spokesman for Wawrinka told Reuters that the player hoped to be back on the field before the grass season.