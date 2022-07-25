Leo Messi’s departure from Barcelona had different reasons. From the financial issue of the club, which bordered the culé entity to no longer be able to afford the salary of the highest paid footballer on the planet, to a dressing room issue, where some sacred cow no longer wanted the Argentine within the squad and advocated for that the renewal of the Argentine star will not materialize.
Whatever the reasons, it is clear that the departure of the ’10’ did not take place in the way in which his figure deserves it, therefore there has been much talk of a possible return in the future of what for many is the best in history to the culé club. However, this return could take place sooner than expected and with the blessing of today’s coach Xavi.
Both Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández want at all costs to have Messi in the squad and return to the best football of today’s PSG player. Thus, the Blaugrana board is already analyzing the possible ways through which they can sign Leo’s return this summer and in case this is not possible, they will find a way to bring him to the club in the summer of 2023, when the ‘ 10’ is a free agent.
