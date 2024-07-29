“Sometimes doing nothing is the most valuable and powerful act” is the motto of a South Korean contest that launched its first call in 2014 with the aim of emphasizing that stopping, relaxing and not being constantly productive is not a waste of time. A message that needs to be especially emphasized in South Korea, known for being one of the toughest for workers. Last year, Yoon Suk Yeol’s government tried to increase the legal maximum working hours from 54 to 69 hours a week, which led to intense public debate and numerous protests led by young people. Paradoxically, the winner of this year’s Space-Out is Valentina Vilches, a Chilean doctor of integral medicine who moved to Seoul after suffering from burnout syndrome. Vilches explains the irony by clarifying that the pandemic helped her discover that Korean fascinated her. In one of the language exchanges on the Tandem app, she met her current husband, a Korean who wanted to learn Spanish. A virtual meeting that helped him gain momentum and move to Seoul, where he still lives three years later.

“Death scares me a lot, that’s why I want to make the most of my life, so that every day I get an emotional value,” explains the Chilean woman via video conference, who competed to demonstrate the benefits of stopping the mind. The 30-year-old was declared the winner among more than a hundred people for being the contestant with the most stable pulse (the participants wear a bracelet to measure it) among the 10 selected by popular vote. The contestant’s appearance and posture contributed to this vote, as well as the reasons that motivated them to participate, which each one wrote on a board. “I wrote something like: life is very short so make sure you live it,” the winner clarifies. She competed with her doctor’s coat and stethoscope, because participants are invited to bring clothes and objects that represent them. Others wore traditional Korean clothing, there was one who wore a Palestinian scarf, one who presented himself as a student with dark circles surrounded by energy drinks, and one who dressed up as Homer Simpson. And it is that within the capitalist dictatorship, the concept of sweet far nothing It is astonishing, considered a shameless expression of laziness, a capital sin according to Christian doctrine. An assessment that, however, turns out to be a fallacy if the pause (and its enjoyment) is judged as if it were a permanent inaction. Moreover, even if that were the attitude, it would be respectable. As the prolific actor and director Fernando Fernán Gómez, who worked actively throughout his life, said: “I am very capable of doing nothing, I am not one of those people of whom it is said: they need to be working because if not, they will not be fulfilled; if I had been an heir, I would have been perfectly fine doing nothing.”

The South Korean thinker based in Berlin Byung-Chul Han, one of the leading exponents of contemporary philosophy, addresses in his book Contemplative life: praise of activity (Taurus, 2023) the problem we face: “Since we only perceive life in terms of performance, we tend to understand inactivity as a deficit.” In a society where rest is perceived as unnecessary, one of the most severe consequences is the deterioration of mental health. A care that, in addition, is delegitimized. Something that Vilches says he observes with his patients: “The social imposition of being productive all the time makes us self-demanding. We do not allow ourselves to rest, we live with FOMO (acronym for the English fear of missing out: fear of missing out, in Spanish), on autopilot and disconnected from the present until we collapse.” Even leisure is planned and executed step by step, as if it were an extension of work. In this sense, a trip planned during the holidays can be more exhausting than daily life, with a level of stress that sometimes does not compensate for the supposed enjoyment. The culture of effort breaks in even in free time. “Under the compulsion of performance and production, there is no possible freedom. I force myself to produce more, to perform better, I optimize myself to death, that is not freedom,” concluded Han in an interview in this newspaper.

Consequently, spaces and time for contemplation and rest are presented as a form of resistance against the tyranny of relentless hyperactivity. In February of this year, Camila Cañeque, a philosopher who became known for her works, died. performances focused on passive acts such as waiting, napping, sunbathing or receiving a massage, which, despite their banal appearance, delve from an artistic perspective into the different forms of rest (understood as self-care) as a response to widespread exhaustion and the meaninglessness of existence.

These necessary breaks can last from minutes to several days. Buddhist silent retreats where one meditates 14 hours a day for 10 days following the technique of vipassana are, for example, an opportunity to regenerate. But there are those who opt for longer retreats for introspection, such as the one Thoreau described in Walden (1854), during the more than two years he lived in the Walden Pond nature reserve (Massachusetts).

Sabbatical years allow those caught in the maelstrom of the system to dream again and to rethink the rest of their lives. A claim for this right to stop is what philosopher Azahara Alonso writes about in Joy (Siruela, 2023), where he narrates the sabbatical year he spent with his partner on the island of Malta “doing nothing”. “For those of us who do not belong to the upper classes, allowing ourselves a break in decent conditions is not easy and is often criticized as laziness, idleness, idleness. Precisely for this reason I wanted to write a novel in which a working-class character could, with very little money, live for a few months the idle time of the privileged. Thinkers like Franco Bifo Berardi proposes some possibilities for conquering that time and way of life from these strata: deserting, desiring less, leaving the fold of mass consumption,” Alonso explains by email. Paradoxically, this temporary withdrawal from everyday life was what allowed Alonso to write the work for which she is known today; something that confirms the philosophy of Cicero, who considered that inactivity was necessary for the cultivation of virtue.

“Modern methods of production have given us the possibility of peace and security for all; we have chosen instead overwork for some and starvation for others,” he wrote in In Praise of Idleness (1932) Nobel Prize-winning philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell proposed a four-hour workday. “We have been fools, but there is no reason for us to remain fools forever.”

