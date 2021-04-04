Iván, is 40 years old and in 2019 he was invited to the Falkland Islands by the Latam airline, as a closing of his two books: “Malvinas, a pretext to legitimize a totalitarian government”, with a foreword by José Octavio Bordón, and “Cracks and pandemic”, -which will be published this year- where you can find the story that he tells us today.

His chronicle of today, in which he recounts his impressions, makes the skin crawl and the stomach hardens. But it also inflates the chest. It is that his is one of the many vivid documents that still legitimizes the tireless demand for the claim of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Count that “When the islanders found out that I was going to travel and later publish a book, I was the victim of several serious threats.” The reader is also a Defense specialist at the Washington Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, an international analyst and a political consultant, with a master’s degree in Smart Cities and Sustainability.

And adds that “In the Islands they use Africans and Senegalese to deactivate the contact bombs, they pay them two coins and the risk of blowing their heads is run by people they consider second. Xenophobia is very marked in the place “.

In the territory they are very frightened by Brexit – Iván throws us the data – it was a blow to the pocket because they lost the tax privileges, and the status of community citizens and subsidies for the conservation of species, are about 6 million euros per year .

“It hurts me as an Argentine, to have my passport stamped as“ United Kingdom / Falkland Island. I want to go back without a passport. That is my greatest wish, my dream. But I have no doubt that the Falkland Islands will one day meet their rightful owner, Argentina “, Ivan ends.

