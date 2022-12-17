How Sinisa Mihajlovic died, the last days of agony, then the coma

He still dreamed of being able to return to coaching, then the sudden deterioration, the coma and the farewell: these are the last days of agony experienced by Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died yesterday, Friday 16 December, in Rome after a long battle against leukemia.

Ever since the disease had reappeared, the doctors had given him little hope of survival: Mihajlovic, however, had fought, convinced he could do it again this time.

About two weeks before his death, the former player and coach made a surprise appearance at the presentation of Zdenek Zeman’s book in what turned out to be his last public appearance.

Sinisa Mihajlovic had appeared smiling and in good physical condition, albeit tried by the disease and by the heavy treatments to try to defeat leukemia. Nothing, however, that she foreshadowed such a dramatic epilogue after just a few days.

Until last December 10, Mihajlovic confided his future plans to friends. His intention was, once the chemo cycle was over in January, to start touring the stadiums again to keep up to date and ready for a new bench.

Then, the sudden and unexpected worsening. Indeed, on Sunday 11 December, Sinisa Mihajlovic was admitted to the Paideia clinic due to an infection, which put a strain on his body due to the immune system compromised by the disease and the heavy therapies he was undergoing.

The fever suddenly rose and in the late afternoon of the following day, Monday 12 December, the former footballer’s health deteriorated further. On this very day, mother Viktoria and brother Drazen, as written by the Corriere della Seratook a plane from Serbia to join their loved one at his bedside.

The following day, Tuesday 13, Sinisa Mihajlovic went into a pharmacological coma: a choice adopted by the doctors to avoid further suffering for the athlete.

In all these days, the former footballer and coach has been surrounded by the affection of his family: his wife Arianna has never left him alone, as have his five children.

Sunday 18 December the funeral home will be set up at the Campidoglio, while the funeral will be held the following day, Monday 19, at 11.00.