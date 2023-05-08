The quick gain tempted a young man to hand over 60,000 dirhams to a man, in exchange for monthly profits of up to 10% of the amount, but he later discovered that he had been deceived, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay 60,000 dirhams to the plaintiff.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he pay him 60,000 dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that, according to an agreement between them, the defendant handed over 60,000 dirhams, to run it and hand him 5,800 dirhams as a monthly profit, and after transferring the amount in The defendant’s account, the latter did not comply with his commitment, evaded it, and submitted a document for his claim, a copy of the agreement, and a copy of bank transfers, while the defendant indicated that the plaintiff seized his passport, and was unable to renew residency and work after the owner of the commercial license closed the shop until Payment of the plaintiff’s dues, in accordance with the agreement concluded between them.

The court stated in the reasons for the ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, the contract is the link between the offer issued by one of the two contracting parties with the acceptance of the other, and their agreement in a way that proves its effect on the contracted upon, and it entails the commitment of each of them to what he owes to the other, just as the law of evidence in civil transactions The commercial document stipulates that the customary document is considered issued by the one who signed it and an argument against him, unless he explicitly denies what is attributed to him in terms of handwriting, signature, seal or fingerprint, and the customary paper is considered according to that an argument against the one who signed it in terms of the validity of the facts contained in it.

The court indicated that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff handed the defendant 60,000 dirhams in return for the defendant’s pledge to operate the amount, and his commitment to hand over the plaintiff 5,800 dirhams as a monthly profit. Nothing was said to refute or contradict this evidence, especially since the defendant attended and did not provide evidence of the implementation of his obligation to pay the agreed amount monthly to the plaintiff, and then he would have breached his contractual obligations with the plaintiff, and he would be responsible for returning the amounts transferred to him, and the court ruled to terminate the agreement on As set forth with the reasons, and obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 60 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.