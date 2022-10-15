Carlos Velandia prefers to give interviews outdoors and almost always chooses a park. He lived most of his life among the green of the mountains. He became a guerrilla member of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in the 1970s and gave himself up to the armed struggle until the 2000s, when he announced his retirement from prison. He had been detained for six years and had already passed through several maximum security prisons. “I met all of them,” he says. He was captured by a police commando in one of the few times that he left the guerrilla camps to travel to Bogotá. Before being handed over to justice, he was tortured. ”They put a hood on me, put me in a car and took me to the North Canton. They beat me, forced me to stand for 36 hours or so, then they sent me to jail,” he says. “Someone I trust, who knew of my links with the ELN, sold me in exchange for a reward.”

He served part of the sentence (10 years) and managed to get out because he studied and worked in prison. While locked up, the ELN appointed him as a negotiator with the governments of Ernesto Samper and Andrés Pastrana, and that was when he – he says – he began to see the war from where he had never seen it, outside the sight of a rifle. “I understood the uselessness of the armed struggle to gain power,” he assures a few weeks before the guerrilla of which he was the leader sits down again at a negotiating table. “I am fully convinced that this time it will be achieved.”

Velandia was a member of the ELN’s national leadership. He began as a common soldier with the war name of Felipe Torres, in homage to one of his grandparents, Felipe, and to the priest Camilo Torres, the leading guerrilla priest in the ELN struggle. “He was a very normal fighter, when I started I didn’t even know how to tie a knot, tie a hammock or light a fire to make a stove.” He was a heavy smoker who had to test his physical fitness on long walks in different regions of Colombia. First in Santander, then in Bajo Cauca, northeast Antioquia, Arauca and in the south of Bolívar. “I moved through several territories. Sometimes I feel nostalgic, sometimes memories of camp life come, of the marches”. But Velandia was convinced of leaving the guerrilla long before making it official. “The war was already strategically lost and changes were taking place in the world. Latin America was taking a very important turn towards democratization and with the same determination that I went to the armed struggle, I said to myself: I will not fire another shot”.

Velandia has been critical of the second place that governments have historically given the ELN in the conflict, since negotiating with the FARC has always been their priority. “I think the ELN is a bit hurt by having been postponed and in a certain way dismissed”, he said in an interview with Pacifista in 2016, when the government of Juan Manuel Santos culminated its negotiation with the FARC and warned that it would not do so with the ELN until it stopped kidnapping. “I believe that this conflict can be resolved with the logic that the end of the war is a matter for the warriors; that is, of the parties, and the construction of peace is a matter of the citizens; but the first step towards peace is to overcome the armed conflict”, he assured then.

Francisco Galán and Carlos Velandia, then high-ranking ELN commanders, in an image from 1998. RR SS

“I am a constructor, in political and ideological terms, of that project. Am helene from beginning to end, but I believe that the theses of the ELN today are achievable through democratic means”, he says now, when he celebrates as an example of this that a former guerrilla is president. “Promoting social justice, promoting social changes, what the guerrillas are looking for in part, is what we are currently seeing with this government.”

newsletter The analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Velandia participated as a spokesman for the guerrilla group of which he was commander in other negotiations and since he returned from a seven-year exile in Spain he has dedicated himself to researching peace and conflicts. “The ELN is today a testimony of a past that must be overcome. They have to lay down their arms and join the work of transformation and change that is beginning in the country”, he says. “It is the only guerrilla that was founded in the sixties, in which more than 90 guerrilla groups were founded. They have all turned their page in different ways, the last one is the ELN, which must now consider making the leap to modernity, in the sense of being with social changes”.

A member of a family of 14 siblings, the son of a seamstress mother and a teacher father, Velandia grew up in Bucaramanga (Santander) in the 1960s, when “the elenity they lived very naturally”, he recalls. The ELN was born in the Santander student circles to which he belonged. “When someone suddenly got lost, it was because he had gone to the mountains. Propaganda circulated in schools and universities, it was normal.” He was one of those who distributed it, sometimes he got on buses or delivered it on the streets. “We lived in times of revolt, of the student revolt, but the student revolt was because there was a social revolt in the country, and the social revolt was reflected in the schools and universities and especially in public schools and public universities. . The first guerrillas and the most notorious at that time had passed through the same classrooms in which I was. There was lived helene with conviction”.

In the guerrilla he was a military chief and was in command of the first company of the ELN army. He was also a doctor. He had studied three semesters at the Universidad Industrial de Santander, which was then a hive of revolutionary ideas. “When I arrived, it was a small guerrilla group, made up mainly of peasants. I was just a medical student, but there they elevated me to the category of doctor, and I had to be a doctor.” He attended births and his companions wounded in combat.

Velandia has assumed a role of defender of peace because he was in the war. “I have had responsibilities in helping to set this country on fire, that is why I have also assumed a personal and non-delegable challenge to do everything possible and even the impossible to put out that fire that I helped create,” he says. He trusts that the ELN will take advantage of the willingness that the counterpart has shown in this new attempt at dialogue. “I believe that total peace is marvelous in the way it is being conceived. It is a completely new question. That concept of total peace does not exist, it begins to exist here and that is why there is nothing written. We were not born with a genetics that makes us prone to violence, we are violent and we resort to violence due to cultural structures that lead us to be violent. But we can unlearn. That’s what it’s about.”

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.