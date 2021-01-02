new Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given the New Year gift to the people. Starting today, the DDA is launching its new housing scheme. Online applications for this scheme of about 1350 flats can be made on DDA’s website www.dda.org.in. Flats can be applied from January 2 to February 16.

Most flats belong to HIC, MIG and EVS category

In this scheme various category flats have been lowered at sites like Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalapuri, Vasant Kunj, Rohini etc. Most of the flats (DDA Flats) are already on the development sites, so it is expected that they will get better response from the last 3 schemes. Most of the flats belong to HIC, MIG and EVS category. Apart from this, some flats of the remaining LIG segment of the previous scheme have also been included in the scheme.

Flats cost between Rs 27.5 lakh and Rs 2.14 crore

The cost of flats ranges from Rs 27.5 lakh to Rs 2.14 crore. To apply for the scheme, application money will have to be paid for 25 thousand for EWS, one lakh for LIG and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG. This amount will be refundable. The scheme will be fully online. For this, the new software housing (AWAAS) of DDA has been developed. With the help of this software, people will get online applications, payments and possession.

This is how you can see location and flat size before booking

Before applying for the flat, people can visit the site and see the sample flat, so that before applying, they can see the location and flat size, facilities. The DDA has introduced this facility a few years ago to avoid surrender after the flat is allotted. This time most of the flats in the scheme are new. Transport at Mangalpuri, Dwarka and Jasola all three sites is quite good. These sites are near metro stations.

