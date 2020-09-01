With 118 hectares and more than 19,000 trees, the Retirement park It is today one of the most popular green areas in Madrid and a candidate together with the Prado Museum for UNESCO World Heritage. Object of profound transformations throughout its almost four centuries history, the current Retiro is an eclectic world of gardens of great landscape and monumental value. What you probably don’t know most of runners, tourists or walkers who visit the park daily is the story that could radically change its appearance.

Just released the eighteenth century, Philippe d’Anjou, grandson of Louis XIV of France and son of the Great Dauphin, became 17 years old Felipe V of Spain, the first Bourbon king to sit on the Spanish throne. It took little time since he made his triumphal entry into Madrid in February 1701 to see how different the capital was from his native Versailles. From the sober protocol inherited from the Austria, to the dark robes of the court, “the new king did not like anything he saw. Educated in Paris and Versailles, for him Madrid was like a town,” says Carmen Ariza, historian and author of The Gardens of Buen Retiro (Editorial Lunwerg – Madrid City Council, 1990).

Felipe V, King of Spain, by Jean Ranc. National Museum of the Prado.

Despite not being to his liking, Felipe V traditionally had no choice but to settle in the Alcázar, an austere medieval castle from the time of Felipe II. The fortress “was designed with the walls inward, to hide the king, while Versailles was the maximum representation of the splendor of the monarchy”, affirms Carmen Ariza.

The monarch soon set his sights on El Buen Retiro, which at that time was a suburban town on the outskirts of Madrid, ordered to be built by the Count-Duke of Olivares in 1630 for the enjoyment of Felipe IV. The new king chose it as a second residence with his first wife, María Luisa de Saboya, for its extensive green areas and abundant hunting. This royal site would thus become the favorite place of the monarch, who from the beginning showed his interest in turning it into an authentic chateau French style.

Encouraged by the influential Princess of the Ursinos, in charge of accompanying him to his new court in Madrid, the monarch asked for help from his grandfather Luis XIV, who entrusted the project to Robert de Cotte. The architect, author of the chapel of Versailles, never set foot in Madrid but sent his disciple René Carlier, who years later would trace the gardens of the San Ildefonso farm. Both designed several projects, of which two are preserved in the National Library of France.

View of the Buen Retiro palace and gardens in 1637, attributed to Jusepe Leonardo. National Heritage, Madrid.

The objective was the reorganization and expansion of the palace and gardens to give Buen Retiro the grandeur and splendor that the absolutist monarch’s residence should have. In this way, the proposals of De Cotte and Carlier, supervised by Louis XIV himself, would try to put an end to the anarchic and very Spanish organization of the complex, in which both buildings and gardens were juxtaposed in no particular order.

The first project left intact the austere and disorderly architecture of the existing palace, which would be used as a service unit. Next to the building there was a great north-south axis that started from a new adjacent U-shaped palace, of enormous dimensions and Versailles elevations. Continuing this axis through the gardens, it first raised a large broderie parterre, flanked by groves, from which several parallel streets, adorned with fountains, started. The garden extended through great perspectives to an immense circular pond with a fountain, located in the Cerrillo de San Blas, a place currently occupied by the Royal Astronomical Observatory. Towards the eastern end and in correspondence with the side façade of the palace, there was a smaller parterre, also surrounded by groves.

This palace-parterre-hunting park structure marked the geometry of the space through straight lines and together with the typical Baroque decoration, with aquatic elements and drawings made with box hedges, they formed a set that “perfectly represented a real site to the French in contrast to the chaotic organization of the enclosure with Felipe IV “, in Carmen Ariza’s opinion.

The second project practically maintains the previous design for the gardens but proposes a totally different building, with a square plan and an interior layout in the shape of a cross, very similar to that of the Marly palace in France.

Finally, Felipe V’s dream of reliving his long-awaited Versailles in the Retreat fell apart. The reason seems to have been the high cost of the project, which included deep earthworks for the leveling of the land, at a time not very buoyant for the royal coffers after the deterioration caused by the War of Succession. In addition, the death of Maria Luisa Gabriela de Saboya brought the arrival in 1715 of Felipe V’s second wife, Isabel de Farnesio, who in addition to banishing the princess of the Ursinos, reoriented the taste of the court towards her native Italy, eclipsing French influence.

If it were to be realized, “it could be compared to Versailles, although logically on a smaller scale and more modest. It would have been a real French-style site in which the essence of the Baroque garden would be very present”, concludes Carmen Ariza, who considers, furthermore, that it is “one of the most monumental projects of this type of garden in Spain”.

Although the great reform project of Buen Retiro did not come to light, partial interventions were carried out that are still preserved today, such as the garden of the parterre in front of the Casón, whose layout, despite having been greatly altered in the times of Isabel II, it is very similar to the one designed by Carlier in one of his proposals.

The fire of the Alcazar at Christmas in 1734 gave the royal site a second chance by becoming the official residence of the kings during the construction of the new palace. To adapt it to their tastes and needs, Felipe V and Isabel de Farnesio made small reforms and redecorated some rooms in the Rococo style. Over the years and the successive kings, the palace was forgotten and a large part of the complex was lost, with the exception of the Casón del Buen Retiro which currently houses the Prado Museum library and the Salón de Reinos, whose project of The refurbishment of the gallery as a showroom has just begun, signed by the British architect Norman Foster.