There was no miracle. Deportivo Pereira, the team that in its first Copa Libertadores reached the quarterfinals, drew 0-0 this Wednesday with Palmeiras, in Brazil, and was eliminated from the tournament, after 0-4 in the first leg.

Despite the natural pain of defeat, the feat of Alejandro Restrepo’s team, which tonight ended with ten players, is highlighted on the continent.

The path, on which he left Valley Independentand came to beat Boca Juniorsis indelible for the fans of Pereira, the club that less than a year ago added an unprecedented star to its shield and now closes an emotional international participation.

Pereira’s last game in the Libertadores

With the series practically defined in favor of Palmeiras, coach Alejandro Restrepo’s team came out to play not to lose, while the Brazilians took shelter so as not to risk their players.

However, the team led by the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira had opportunities with the Argentine José ‘Flaco’ López, twice, and Rony. The matecañas, in turn, approached with Johan Bocanegra and Juan Pablo Zuluaga, who demanded the local goalkeeper Weverton, and the clearest with a shot that Ángelo Rodríguez crashed off the crossbar.

In the second half, Raphael Veiga and Artur once again put the visiting goalkeeper Aldair Quintana in trouble, while the Uruguayan Adrián Balboa was the protagonist of the best play for Pereira.

At minute 75, after a foul on the youthful Endrick, a player who had already been acquired by Real Madrid, the Chilean referee Cristian Garay sent off defender Juan Sebastián Quintero, who played for Fortaleza and Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

With one more player Palmeiras tried to corner Pereira and Endrick was about to score twicebut the Colombians held on and took the 0-0 score, which, in part, appeased the defeat suffered a week ago to say goodbye to the tournament with a draw.

*With AFP