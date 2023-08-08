A goal by Catalina Usme put Colombia among the best eight teams in the world. A major achievement for the nicknamed ‘powerpuff girls’, who will now face England. In Adelaide, France qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Morocco 4-0. Les Bleues will face the Australian hosts on Saturday, August 12, in Brisbane.

This Tuesday, August 8, the last two round of 16 matches were played in this Women’s World Cup. The first was the match between Colombia and Jamaica that was played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The second, the match between France and Morocco at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. Colombia narrowly managed to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in a senior women’s World Cup, while the French ended the Moroccan dream with a comprehensive victory

A first half of fouls and nervousness that slowed down the game

Jamaica knew that they had to double mark Linda Caicedo in the left lane, that is where Colombia hoped to open up spaces and reach the opposite field.

On the Colombian defense side, they suffered in the first minutes to stop Shaw, the most powerful player in Jamaica. It was a very choppy first half of a game with a series of fouls from both sides. A lot of nervousness and little rhythm, too much prudence on the part of the Colombians.

The Reggae Girls, as the Jamaicans are called, had more possession of the ball, preventing Colombia from building its game. Added to this was the lack of precision from both teams, particularly when Colombia had the ball, as they rushed into actions.

Mayra Ramirez continues to be one of the most important players on the Colombian team. She here in one of the duels with Deneisha Blackwood from Jamaica. REUTERS – ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

In minute 28, in a set ball play, Colombia was about to open the scoring, but goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer anticipated Ramírez’s header well. The game by the ‘Powerpuff Girls’ from Colombia improved 15 minutes from the end of the first half, controlling the ball more and settling in the Jamaican field.

The corner kicks gave Colombia good options, like in minute 39, with a charge from Leicy Santos and a shot from Carabalí that went well over the crossbar.

In a match in which the fouls multiplied, the warnings were slow to arrive. Chantelle Swaby was shown yellow in the 41st minute for a blow to the face by Ramírez. And then, in the 46th minute of the first half, midfielder Drew Spence picked up another yellow card after a hard tackle on Linda Caicedo.

In the last moments of the first stage in Melbourne, Jamaica put the Colombian defense in trouble with a play by Kadija Shaw. Goalkeeper Pérez went out to recover the ball but defender Carabalí cleared the ball. A communication problem between the two that could have paid dearly.

Usme was present with a great goal that sealed the Colombian victory

Only Jamaica made a change for the second half of the game, with the entry of Atlanta Primus in the middle for Van Zaten in attack.

Catalina Usme, captain of Colombia, opened the scoring in the 51st minute thanks to a through ball she received from Ana María Guzmán in the second sector. A perfect control against Blackwood and the ball that ends up in the back of the net. It is the second goal for the experienced 33-year-old Colombian player in this World Cup.

Three minutes later, Jamaica almost equalized thanks to a header from Brown after a corner kick and, above all, a bad start from the Colombian goalkeeper.

Soccer player Catalina Usme, of the Colombia national team, celebrates scoring her first goal in the World Cup, on August 8, 2023. © Reuters/Hannah McKay

After the goal, the rhythm of the game was different, more lively and lively. Although the fouls returned, Daniela Arias took the yellow card for a foul on Shaw. And it is precisely this player, the captain and 1.82m tall, that her teammates were looking for the most in the Colombian area, without bearing fruit.

The tricolor defense found itself in trouble after minute 70 to defend their goal against the onslaught of the ‘reggae girls’ and where physical exhaustion was seen, with some players beginning to complain of cramps.

In the 81st minute, chills ran through the Colombian stands of the stadium in Melbourne, with a play by Cameron who played a very good cross on Spence from the right, but his head went wide, brushing Pérez’s left post. Around the 86th minute, the Jamaican goal was left shaking with a cross from Catalina Usme and a header from Leicy Santos that crashed into the post.

The referee gave 5 minutes of addition. Colombia endured and for the first time the tricolor team is among the eight best teams in the world in a Senior Women’s Soccer World Cup, scoring the only goal conceded by Jamaica in this competition. The next test will be a bigger challenge against England next Saturday, August 12.

Les Bleues took their marks early, registering 3 goals in eight minutes

The second game of the day faced in Adelaide, France and Morocco, two countries with close historical ties.

The Africans, continental runners-up, qualified for the round of 16 for the first time, after a hard-fought campaign in the group stage. France were not as bright as expected, especially against Jamaica in a goalless game, but in their next two games, against Brazil and Panama, they consolidated first place in group F.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani was key in France’s win over Morocco to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on August 8, 2023. © Brenton Edwards, AFP

Les Bleues began dominating the game and getting into the Moroccan field. In the 12th minute, a strong left-footed shot from Selma Bacha was the first clear scoring chance that Er-Rmichi finally managed to stop in the Moroccan goal. France took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to an excellent collective play, with a pass from Karchaoui on the bottom line, after a combination with Bacha, for Kadidiatou Diani, who prevailed in the middle of three Moroccan defenders to score from the head .

The second took just 5 minutes to arrive in a combination between Kenza Diali and Kadidiatou Diani, with Diali, who, on the right, put the ball into the back of the net. The French banquet continued in the 23rd minute with Diani, an essential player in the team led by Hervé Renard, down the right lane and a clearance error by El Chad, the Moroccan defender, put the ball at the foot of Eugénie Le Sommer. Although the French already had a good advantage in the pocket, they continued to attack, keeping the lines up.

On minute 41 Sand Toletti tried to score the fourth goal by controlling his chest after a short clearance from Benzina, but the shot sent the ball wide of the goal.

Morocco improved but France sealed the match with the second from Le Sommer

The Atlas lionesses started the second half pressing up to try to cut the lead. The team was more offensive and building the game. In the 49th minute the French goalkeeper Peyraud-Maignan made a good save after an arrival by Jraïdi who reached the French goal behind De Almeida’s back. Those led by Reynaldo Pedros showed a very good technical deployment, increasing their attacks in the French field. In turn, Les Bleues had a hard time staying focused so as not to let victory slip by.

Chebbak tried a good opening from the center of the field, looking for Ouzraoui in the box, but Karchapui managed to interpose so that the ball was in the hands of the French goalkeeper. By minute 63, there were three changes in Morocco, the entry of Kassi, Ayate and Bouftini, and one in France, with Vicky Becho replacing Sandie Toletti.

France celebrates their victory by reaching the quarterfinals just as they did in 2019. The next opponent will be Australia. © Brenton Edwards, AFP

And it’s just Becho who made the pass with a nice cross, and a header from Le Sommer, Les Bleues’ all-time goalscorer, attentive on the left post to put the fourth twenty minutes from time. The narrow fifth goal came seven minutes later, but Diani missed his volley and the ball went well over the Moroccan goal.

The American referee gave 3 minutes of replacement, the match ended with this wide 4-0 victory of France against Morocco. Those led by Hervé Renard reach the quarterfinals with discipline and confidence, when they will have to face Australia. The French will thus have a chance for revenge after losing 1-0 to the Matildas in a preparation match days before the start of the World Cup.