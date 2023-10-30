A person holds a cell phone with an image of 5G technology, in a file image. Joédson Alves ((EPA) EFE)

The technology sector, entrepreneurs and academia in Costa Rica have been dreaming for some time of advancing in the development of 5G telecommunications technology so as not to slow down the current push of sophisticated industries, innovate in areas such as health or smart cities and help reduce the digital divide that affects rural areas. The previous Government, of Carlos Alvarado, had the issue pending, but in 2022, when the administration of Rodrigo Chaves began, the procedures were accelerated and the promise began to take shape amid technical or administrative discussions. But the issue soon became a geopolitical case and now this desire is conditioned by the economic struggle between the United States and China.

“The elephant fight,” as President Chaves has called it, takes place in the small country that in 2007 became the first Central American nation with diplomatic relations with China and that, at the same time, depends on the US market for the growing exports, especially those in the dynamic sector of medical implements and other products linked to technology.

The situation became tense after August when the Government issued a decree on the development of the 5G network that affects companies with Chinese capital, by excluding them from a project with a possible impact of 1.55 billion dollars on the small local economy in a period of 5 years, almost 1.3% of GDP, according to researchers from the International Center for Economic Policy for Sustainable Development (CINPE) of the state National University (UNA).

The process to develop the fifth generation telecommunications network continues, but now it is a matter of international politics and perhaps internal legal disputes because China has accused Costa Rican authorities of discriminating against companies in its country, especially the giant Huawei, who has even gone to the Constitutional Court. The Asian power repudiates the justifications given in San José by the authorities of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) by pointing out China as a risk factor for cybersecurity and warning that, because it has a totalitarian political system, it has no ability to sanction companies that engage in espionage.

“The alleged accusation that China is a country with the greatest risk in terms of cybersecurity is totally absurd and unfounded,” the Chinese embassy said in mid-October in a statement issued just hours after the statements by Micitt Minister Paula Bogants. The diplomatic reaction reached a level that was not known before between Costa Rica and China: “These comments seriously affect the confidence and expectations of Chinese companies to carry out economic-commercial activities in Costa Rica and undermine the good development momentum of the bilateral relations. “We are very sorry for his comments and express our strong and vehement opposition to his irresponsible and unfounded accusations,” the diplomatic legation said.

It is not the first official statement from Chinese diplomacy in this case. In another statement, he repudiated the “discrimination” of the Huawei firm, a current service provider in Costa Rica and 169 other countries. “The Chinese side hopes that the Costa Rican side can adopt an objective and fair attitude, avoid the generalization of the concept of national security and the politicization of technical issues,” he said on September 5, with a message that has not been published. permeated the Costa Rican authorities.

A week before, Rodrigo Chaves was sitting in President Joe Biden’s office, on an official visit that was announced only a few days before to talk about migration, security and investments, while the decree that Chaves signed for prohibit participation in 5G projects by companies from countries that have not signed the Budapest Convention (2001) on cybersecurity. Thus, Chinese companies, but also those from Korea, Brazil or Singapore, were left out of the game, with the president having no intention of modifying the decree, as he said last Wednesday.

“It is likely that this will go to court, but that does not mean that there is geopolitical pressure,” analyzes Constantino Urcuyo, emeritus professor of international politics at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and author of the book China and the United States: geopolitics and strategy in the 21st century. Although it is not the first case in the world of obstacles to Chinese companies due to cybersecurity issues, Costa Rica is in particular conditions due to being in the area of ​​influence of the United States and due to its high dependence on the northern economy, Urcuyo warns THE COUNTRY.

That is one of the points of conflict, as the Chinese embassy warned in a statement in August: “Latin American and Caribbean countries are independent and sovereign states, they are not the backyard of the United States,” a country it accused of depriving China of equal market conditions. “The United States has been politicizing, instrumentalizing and ideologizing trade and technological issues to defame, discredit and attack China without any factual basis,” the document added.

Those statements did not come from nowhere. They were the reaction to words given in San José by the head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson, after a meeting with Rodrigo Chaves on the occasion of a donation of 10 million dollars to strengthen cybersecurity in Costa Rica. The general criticized China’s intentions to participate in countries in the region in the development of “critical infrastructure” such as deep-water ports, cybertechnology, aerospace investments and 5G networks, arguing that these investments could be used in possible military operations.

Weeks before, in July, the State Department had announced that it would collaborate with Costa Rica to boost the current local semiconductor industry. Washington sees the Central American country as a particular partner to guarantee the supply of microprocessors, the object of the ‘Chips Law’ that Biden issued in August 2022, the same day that Costa Rican authorities participated in the inauguration of the manufacturing operations of the transnational Intel in the plant on Costa Rican soil where it was installed in 1997.

“The enormous importance of the United States to the national economy is very clear, but it is also clear that the United States is putting pressure. Costa Rica should have responded that it would analyze the case according to the legal framework so as not to expose itself to legal claims that will probably come; That is something that they would understand well in Washington,” said Marco Vinicio Ruiz, who was Minister of Foreign Trade, ambassador to China and businessman who imported products from the American brand Apple. Now, however, he considers that cybersecurity is used as a pretext to leave the space open to certain companies, since the Budapest Convention refers to matters of international cooperation in cybersecurity, but it is not a sufficient parameter to discriminate based on risk factors. as the Costa Rican Government does.

An obstacle to the development of 5G

The CINPE institute warns that the controversial decree poses an obstacle to the development of the 5G network in Costa Rica due to potential legal disputes and the possible increase of up to 40% in telecommunications service rates, due to the need for greater investment in companies that do not have the infrastructure installed as Huawei, the current supplier to the State, does. This, in addition, implies delays in the development of technology that already operate in other Latin American countries and a reduction in the contribution to the national GDP, to only one seventh of what was projected in an open scenario, according to academic researchers.

Chaves, for the moment, is not giving in. Asked by a journalist after the statements of his Minister Bogantes and the protest from China, he once again alluded to factors of cyber danger and the fear of repeating the problems caused by a computer attack on public institutions in mid-2022. The president blames other sectors to show a conflict with China or to lend themselves to lobbying by Chinese companies and rejects that there are geopolitical components involved, despite the statements from the Asian embassy, ​​the “hardest since there have been bilateral relations,” according to Ruiz.

The president assures that Costa Rica does not want to get involved in the “elephant dispute, although the diplomatic deterioration has already been done,” says Urcuyo, who recognizes the difficulty of the Chaves Government in behaving equidistantly, due to the enormous weight of the United States, its importance for the local economy and for possible cooperation in the fight against crime in the face of the wave of violence that was unleashed this year.