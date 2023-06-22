Newcastle have had a fantastic season in the 2022/23 Premier League and have achieved a historic qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. Led by Eddie How, the Magpies have managed to have a compact game in the defensive aspect but very vertical when it comes to attacking the rival goal with players like Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin or Alexander Isak leading the attack front. But to compete in European football it is necessary to have an elite midfield and that is what the coach is looking for in the new campaign that will be special for the St. James Park team.
It should be noted that the economic aspect of the English team has not been a problem in recent transfer markets with the arrival of the Arab owners who aim to position Newcastle as one of the great teams in Europe with a medium/long-term plan .
After acquiring a player who was in the portfolio of the big European soccer teams, such as Bruno Guimarães, the new target is called Sandro Tonali and the negotiations with AC Milan are well advanced. The Magpies are willing to pay around €70 million for the 23-year-old midfielder who emerged at Brescia. As for the personal terms, they would offer him to be one of the highest paid players on the squad with a contract until the end of the 2029 season.
With the arrival of the Italian practically closed, a strange possibility opens up of signing Rúben Neves, one of the players who has been mentioned the most since the end of the European soccer season. The Portuguese has signed with the Al-Hilal team for €55 million from Wolves but the peculiarity of this is that the owners of the Arab team are the same as those of Newcastle, so there have been rumors about a possible transfer of two years for the 26-year-old man who played in the 2022 World Cup with his team.
Now, a midfield with Bruno Guimarães and Rúben Neves with Sandro Tonali as a pivot within the scheme used by Eddie Howe of 4-3-3 could allow the Magpies to aspire to fight for important titles if they manage to stabilize as a competitive and dominant team as it has been. They were in the campaign that just ended.
