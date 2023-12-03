The Dream Leaguemade up of Jorge ‘Pelo’ Madueño, Mauricio ‘Chino’ Chau, ‘Nacho’ Cisneros and Arturo Ríos, joined at the request of their fans to celebrate the anniversary number 25 from his album ‘Cachina world’ with a show that will take place on Thursday, December 7 at the Bianca de Barranco Convention Center. In interview withThe Republic,The band told why they decided to pay tribute to this album with a single concert, the surprise behind this event, whether rock lost its validity in Peru and the controversy over making covers.

YOU CAN SEE: Pelo Madueño: The ballad of a gypsy who awaits the apocalypse

—How did this idea of ​​this reunion for the 25 years of the album ‘Mundo cachina’ come about?

—Pelo Madueño: This came up last year, when Arturo, the band’s drummer, told us: ‘Next year ‘Mundo Cachina’ turns 25.’ First, I was surprised by the amount of time that has passed and, then, we thought that it would be very nice to be able to do something for that album that made us known nationally and that It was the first one we recorded with Sony, after two previous albums.

At this event the original band that hasn’t gotten together to play a concert in twenty-some years is going to get together, we will do it for the only time. We’re going to play the whole album.

Mauricio ‘Chino’ Chau: The public who goes will find songs like ‘The worst of wars’, ‘Bad blood’, ‘It’s not love’, ‘Rodando’.

YOU CAN SEE: Pelo Madueño and The Dream League: “Playing again is an opportunity to meet new people”

—What differentiates La Liga del Sueño from other bands of the time?

—Pelo Madueño: The band was formed in 1992. I believe that we are part of a scene from the 90s as an alternative independent with motivations to do things different from what used to sound on ‘formula radio’. We came together with an idea that was more conceptual than musical. We evaluated more the ideas we had, what type of lyrics we wanted to work on, because that marked the attitude a lot, it contained a certain philosophy, and that is what moved us a lot.

The Dream League is a Peruvian alternative rock band formed in 1992. Photo: Instagram/The Dream League

—What does the album ‘Mundo cachina’ mean to you?

—Mauricio ‘Chino’ Chau: Imagine starting to play the guitar in your living room and, suddenly, being recording ‘Mundo Cachina’ in the Sony studios. It is a path that is not easy, but with La Liga del Sueño we managed to be heard outside the country. That is what marks the trajectory of this album.

—There is a controversy regarding making your own songs and not releasing covers, is it better to work on original songs?

—Pelo Madueño: I only refer to what each person wants to do with music. There are people who have the need to create and others who don’t. There are all kinds of artists and motivations. That has to do with how you feel in the world and what you want to do here: be rebellious, countercultural or accommodating. Everything is legal, I think it has to do with an issue of attitude, philosophy of life.

—What would you say to new artists looking for an important place in the music industry?

—Pelo Madueño: The fact of not going with the masses, with the trends and betting on what is yours is always a more difficult path. If you enter any TV show, you are going to be more famous in a week than an artist could do in 10 years, but my question is: what are you building? What do you want to leave here?

—How do you perceive the rock music scene in Peru? Perhaps it has lost validity because other genres predominate?

—Mauricio ‘Chino’ Chau: If one genre is predominating it is because all the components of its industry are aligned. That is to say, the record labels, promoters, people who invest in advertising, who recruit these artists, are tuned in and that is why they manage to grow. I think that each one finds their channel of dissemination, of distribution, which does not have to be only the mass media. As long as there are people looking for that type of music, rock, they will find it.

—Pelo Madueño: If what you see in all media is music, for example, urban, it does not mean that rock does not exist. This is still present, it is simply in other ways or at times it is reduced to niches. Nothing dies, it just hides.

—What projects does The Dream League have after celebrating this anniversary? What surprises will there be in the celebration of the album ‘Mundo cachina’?

—Pelo Madueño: We have no plans, we are not going to do anything after this one concert because we are putting all the bullets into this anniversary.

—’Nacho’ Cisneros: I can’t tell you much about what there will be for the anniversary of ‘Mundo Cachina’, but it will be a unique night. One of the surprises is that we are going to be a DJ so that people can dance and have a small ‘after party’.

#Dream #League #validity #rock #Peru #quotnothing #diesquot