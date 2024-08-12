Ciudad Juarez.- As every year since 2001, the dream is over, the hope has died and the illusion was left as just that, an illusion. The Indios de Juárez were unable to do any damage on offense and this Sunday they were shut out 4-0 by the Parral Miners to be eliminated in the first phase of the playoffs of the 2024 season of the State Baseball League.

The series had to be decided in the fifth and final game, after each team had won two games, one at home and the other on foreign soil.

The Indians won the first game of the series on August 2 at the Gran Estadio Parral, but one day later they gave up the victory to the Mineros. The series moved to this border for the next two games, last Thursday the tribe won again and made the Juarense fans dream, since they only needed one more victory to get into the semifinals. However, Parral was more effective on Friday, tied the series and forced it to be decided this Sunday at home.

Four runs in the fourth inning were enough for the Miners to secure the victory and sneak into the next phase of the playoffs.

In this way, Parral’s dominance over Ciudad Juárez in the state baseball playoffs extends for another year, and now has 10 wins in 13 postseason matches since 1984, including nine consecutive wins.

In the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s game, reliever Ángel Garza was in charge of getting the three outs and he did so effectively by retiring in order Kevin Zamudio with a grounder to shortstop, Ahmed Galaz with a strikeout and Diego Ramírez with a fly out to right field.