Colombia paid dearly for their lack of definition, in the 120 minutes and also in the penalty shoot-out. They could have won by a wide margin, but ended up suffering a 2-2 draw that led to the match against the Netherlands going to penalty shoot-outs, after a 2-2 draw. The home team said goodbye to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

If the team had lacked creativity in the first few games, something that they resolved effectively, the start of this match was the complete opposite. Colombia started with everything, looking to beat the Netherlands, and had at least five clear scoring chances in the first half.

What the scoresheet says: Minute 6, Juana Ortegón tried from outside the area and made the Dutch goalkeeper fly. Minute 11, Linda Caicedo started from her own half and when she reached the edge of the area, goalkeeper Femke Liefting came out to cut it with her feet.

Minute 14: Colombia got the goal they so deserved. Linda teamed up with Natalia Hernández, who tried to slip a ball into the area, which bounced off two opponents before landing at the feet of Karla Torres, who didn’t miss. It was a total party.

There were also a couple of chances for Linda Caicedo, at 17, when she invented a play on the left that went wide by centimeters, and at 20, when she again took advantage of a long throw from goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo and tried to beat Liefting: the ball fell on the roof of the south goal of Pascual.

37,382 people watched Karla Torres’ goal for Colombia 2-1 Netherlands at the Pascual Guerrero. Photo:@juanfotosadn Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante Share

Given all that Colombia had done up to that point, the Netherlands’ equaliser hurt. And it came from the most dangerous way they had shown in the tournament, a set piece. From a free kick, defender Veerle Buurman headed close to the post and three Colombian players went to the same ball. The far post was free and there, Feur Stoit equalised the score.

In the second half, the Dutch closed down spaces and Colombia was having a bit more trouble creating danger. Until Karla Torres scored one for Linda in the 63rd minute. The Real Madrid player gave her a ball that she received on the edge of the area and the Santa Fe attacker gained ground and shot across the goal to the other post. Do you remember Linda’s goal in the World Cup against Germany? Very similar.

The Netherlands coach, Roos Kwakkenbos, kicked the board and took risks. She filled the field with forwards. She either tied the game or they filled it. The first almost happened, with a great goal by Gabriela Rodríguez that was not included on the scoreboard due to offside. What did come was the 2-2, in a hasty move by one of those who entered, Inske Weiman, who opened the field as best she could and finished almost without an angle.

Robine Lacroix (R) of the Netherlands battles for the ball with Juana Ortegon of Colombia during a quarter-final match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the Netherlands and Colombia at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday. Photo:EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr. Share

Colombia was able to avoid extra time with a one-on-one that Linda did not handle well, by shooting at the goalkeeper’s body, and then, in extra time, the team started with everything, as if they had not had 90-odd minutes of wear and tear. Once again, the last play failed. There were also two requests for review from the Colombian bench, without success.

In the penalty shoot-out, Gabriela Rodríguez missed the first, a shot that the Dutch goalkeeper guessed right. Katerine Osorio missed the second: she buried her right foot and sent the ball over the goal. And Juana Ortegón missed the third, by shooting it low to the ground, where the goalkeeper arrived. The World Cup was over for Colombia. They paid dearly for their lack of definition.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc